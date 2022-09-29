Accused murderer to enter pleas at next High Court appearance

Leigh Matthew Frederick Beer, who faces charges of murder and arson, is due to enter pleas to the charges when he next appears in the High Court. (File Photo)

A man facing murder and arson charges after the death of a New Plymouth woman will likely enter pleas at his next court date.

Leigh Matthew Frederick Beer was charged in connection with the death of Emma Field, 21, whose body was recovered after a house fire on New Plymouth’s Devon St West on May 27.

The 31-year-old was due to appear in the High Court at New Plymouth on Friday for a case review hearing, but this had now been adjourned until October 28.

Beer had yet to enter pleas to the two charges, which was expected at his next court appearance.

A trial date for the case has been mooted to begin in July, 2023.