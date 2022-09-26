Demand for free-range eggs on rise as cages phased out

Chickens on Matt and Casey Adams' farm roam free-range with cows and stock. Demand for free-range eggs is increasing as battery-caged eggs are due to be phased out by the end of the year.

Matt and Casey Adams’ chickens spend their days mingling with cattle and traipsing the Wairio hills in Southland without a fence in sight.

The couple started their free-range egg operation on the family farm four years ago, initially with 250 chickens.

Their flock has increased since then, with about 500 chickens laying for Brightview Eggs.

“They’re about as free-range as you can get ... If they want to wander to the pub for a beer, well I’ll let them go to the pub for a beer,” Matt said.

The Adams’ primarily supply hospitality venues in Te Anau, but have begun to be stocked in the Four Squares in Nightcaps and Otautau, as well as the Otautau Food Centre.

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the business took a tumble as café’s and restaurant’s shut down.

“We were very fortunate that we didn’t have to pay for land or labour, or we wouldn’t have survived ... we decided to keep going ... we set up a stall at the end of the driveway, and had a lot of families and locals start buying eggs direct ... we’ve had a lot of good people support us.”

Demand in hospitality is slowly starting to return, and the couple have flagged doubling their flock in the next year, “if there’s demand for it”.

Laura Hooper/Stuff The Adams' operate a free-range egg farm in Wairio, Southland. Casey, left, Poppy, 1, Louella, 2, and Matt Adams.

With conventional battery cages becoming illegal at the end of the year, and all major supermarkets in New Zealand pledging to stop selling the alternative – colony cages – by the end of 2027 – experts tip it will be needed.

Earlier this year, Mokotua free-range chicken farmer Wayne Barker said his orders had tripled over a “few years” as consumers shied away from store-brought eggs due to inflation and Covid-19 induced supply chain disruptions.

When he first started farming, there were several hatcheries in the South Island, but many owners had now retired creating a shortage of chickens and eggs, he said.

He expected the shortage to get even worse once caged eggs were removed from supermarket shelves.

Wholesome New Zealand Limited, which specialises in cage free and colony cage free eggs, national sales manager Sylvain Languette said demand for cage-free eggs had increased substantially in the lead-up to the cage eggs phase-out.

This was because many smaller farmers who used conventional cages could not afford to transition to colony cages or barn-raised eggs and had exited the market, creating an egg shortage.

The shortage was more pronounced in the South Island than the North, Languette said, which he thought could be due to a higher amount of smaller farmers exiting the market than other areas.

Andy Jackson/Stuff The price of a dozen eggs have increased by more than a dollar since the same time last year, and are tipped to rise further as caged eggs are phased out of supermarkets. [File photo]

According to the Egg Producers Federation of New Zealand 2021 report to the Ministry of Primary Industries, as of December 2021, 780,560 chickens were still housed in conventional cages, totalling about 20% of the national flock.

A further 33% were in colony cages, which SAFE argues are just as constrictive to hens as conventional battery cages.

Barn-laid eggs made up 14% of the national stock, leaving 33% of New Zealand eggs as free-range.

Languette said there was a need for more cage-free farmers to enter the market, but many were reluctant because of the costs associated with resource consents, compliance, land and feed.

If more farmers did not enter the market the cost of eggs would increase further, he said.

“There’s a shortage of eggs ... all these birds are going out of the market ... at the same time as the cost of everything is going up ... it’s a combination of everything driving the demand ... it’s just a race for everyone to put their prices up right now. ”