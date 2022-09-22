$23 million Lotto win: Rumours swirl in Orewa about mystery winner

Orewa locals are fizzing after someone bought a $23m Lotto ticket in their town.

The coastal north Auckland settlement of Orewa is awash with awe and envy after a Lotto ticket buyer in the suburb won the $23 million Powerball draw on Wednesday.

The winning ticket was bought from Amit Botadra at the Orewa Lotto Plus store. Botadra said he had waited excitedly all day for the mystery winner to redeem the prize but had heard nothing.

Stuff visited the source of all good information, the barber shop, and heard that the winners could have been a syndicate. Rumour held that it was a group of several workers who would be splitting the cash.

Local resident Karlos Peke said that when he got his hair cut there this morning, every second person in the shop had a Lotto ticket in their wallet, including him.

Peke said that if he had won, he would use the $23m to buy his niece a new scooter, since he had nicked hers to ride down to town. He said he would also buy his mum a house and a car.

Stuff Amit Botadra is over the moon to have sold the winning ticket to one of his customers.

Julian Roberts of Whangaparaoa said he would purchase pies for all of the homeless and hungry people on the Hibiscus Coast.

“Help other people and be gracious. The Lord saved my life in my past, and it taught me not to be selfish. The way the world is at the moment, I think we all need to reach out each other.”

Asked if that amount of money would be considered obscene in the eyes of God, Roberts said it was all about what you did with it.

Stuff Julian Roberts says he would start a Christian ministry to help the less fortunate, and he would start by buying them a pie.

Tony Ralph said he would go on a cruise trip around the world. He would get on board and never get off.

“I used to work on a ship and there was a lady that lived on there for about five years, and she went wherever the ship went – she didn’t really care.

“She didn’t win Lotto; she had an oil well in California.”

Cecelia Coombs said she wouldn’t even want to win $23, let alone $23m.

“I’ve got a big family and I think it could cause a lot of strife among them.”

Joan Gibbs said she would give it all away to her family. She has four children, nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Stuff Tony Ralph says he would go cruising around the world.

Ann Goodall said she had sat with her friend at a cafe for two hours talking about how she would spend the money.

“I checked my ticket at least three times, but it said ‘not a winning ticket’, and I thought, ‘They’ve made a mistake,’ because there was an issue with the app. I’m a bit pissed off.”

Goodall said winning would mean an “early retirement guaranteed”.

“I would book a Microsoft Teams meeting and just resign on Teams – but don’t tell them that I said that.”

Did you win the big score on Wednesday? Contact jonathan.killick@stuff.co.nz

Ashlyn Woods said she would invest the money in a business venture and buy property, go on a cruise, and then buy a Tesla.

Both Goodall and Woods said that if they won, they wouldn't tell anyone so that extended family wouldn’t suddenly come knocking.

“People you haven’t seen in years would suddenly find your mobile number,” Goodall said.