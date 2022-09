A person was removed from a house fire in Marlborough but died at the scene. (File photo)

A person has died in a house fire in Seddon, Marlborough.

Emergency services were called to the fire on Weld St, just after 7.30pm on Thursday.

“The cause and circumstances of the fire are yet to be determined,” police said in a statement.

“The person was removed from the house in a critical condition and sadly, passed away at the scene.”

Traffic management was in place while emergency services were at the scene, police said.