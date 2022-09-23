Two people seriously injured after crash on State Highway 1 near Kaikōura

State Highway 1 near Kaikōura is shut after a serious crash involving two vehicles. (File photo)

Two people are understood to have been seriously injured in a crash that has forced the closure of State Highway 1 north of Kaikōura.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened near Wilderness Rd shortly before 4.25am on Friday.

“The road is expected to remain closed for some time, with diversions in place, while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene,” said a police spokesperson.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency reported the road was closed at 4.34am near the Koura Bay Golf Resort.

Emergency services remain at the scene, the agency said, and the road will be closed until further notice.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.