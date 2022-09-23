Stabicraft wins big at the Southland Export Awards

Stabicraft Marine chief executive David Glen at the factory in Invercargill. The company was awarded the Organisation Recognition Award at the DHL Export Southland Awards. (File photo)

Stabicraft Marine was the big winner at the DHL Export Southland Awards, which were held in Invercargill on Friday night.

The boat manufacturer was awarded the Organisation Recognition Award for their contribution to the Southland economy.

Stabicraft’s has been producing aluminium chambered boats for 35 years, and has 13 dealerships in New Zealand, as well as in Australia, the United States, Canada, New Caledonia and Sweden. The company plans to manufacture more than 1500 boats this year and employs more than 160 adventure engineers.

The Individual Recognition Award was picked up by David McAllister from 360 Logistics, for his ‘’unwavering support of exporters through such a difficult period”, Export Southland chairman Gareth Lyness said.

360 Logistics Group is an independent and privately owned organisation that specialises in international trade facilitation and the supply chain and logistics industry. McAllister is the branch manager in Invercargill.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Canterbury masters student Kerry Clapham (left) and Awarua Satelite Ground Station manager Robin McNeill at the station near Invercargill. (File photo)

Space Operations NZ was awarded the Innovation in Export recognition award. The company, which is a is wholly-owned subsidiary of Great South, operates ground stations at Awarua and Lochiel where it hosts antennas for operators in the small-satellite industry.

Blueberry Country and Garston Hops were awarded the Export Southland Trust Grant, which is granted to assist Southland businesses involved in export to aspire towards a sustainable environment, which supports the employment of a skilled workforce through the involvement of training, promotion, and education up-skilling, as well as research and development.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Blueberry Country Southland general manager Simon Bardon. The company has won an Export Southland Trust Grant at the DHL Export Southland Awards. (File photo)

Miele Apiaries, organic microgreen producer Crunchy, Image Boats and Robbies Pickles & Preserves were each awarded a mentorship with DHL and Mataura Valley Milk.

Travel agent Tony Laker was also honoured, being the recipient of the 2022 Graham Dick Memorial Trophy. Laker died in May after being diagnosed with a rare form of liver cancer in mid 2020.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Robbies Pickles and Preserves owner Josie Robinson, of Gore, has been awarded a mentorship with DHL and Mataura Valley Milk. (File photo)

Export Southland Chairman Gareth Lyness said it had been a tough couple of years for business, including Southland’s exporters and it was great to be able to celebrate the sector that contributes so much to the GDP of the region.

“My congratulations to all recipients of awards. Also to the two recipients of cash grants from the Export Southland Trust and those receiving mentorships with DHL & Mataura Valley Milk, good luck as you move onto the international stage,’’ he said.

“The awards are a fantastic night to recognise significant export contribution from Southland and encourage new and potential exporters which aligns with the theme - Taking Southland to the World.”