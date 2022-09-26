Details of Queen's state memorial service revealed

A national minute of silence at 2pm will open Monday afternoon’s state memorial service in Wellington honouring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service as New Zealand’s head of state.

The details of the service at the Cathedral of St Paul have been released, coinciding with a one-off national public holiday marking the late monarch’s death at Balmoral Castle in Scotland more than a fortnight ago.

Two big screens have been set up on Parliament’s grounds to allow people to come together to watch the service, and a book of condolence will also be available to sign. The service will also be streamed online and broadcast on TV.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern​ will read an extract from The Royal Visit to New Zealand describing the departure of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh after their first visit here in the summer of 1953/54.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff The state memorial service will be held at the Cathedral of St Paul from 2pm today.

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro​ will also reflect on the Queen’s life and service, and her relationship with New Zealand during her address. Ardern and Kiro headed the New Zealand contingent at the Queen’s funeral at London’s Westminster Abbey.

Psalm 23, which was sung at the state funeral and at the Queen’s wedding in 1947, will be sung at the Wellington service. Candles will also be lit by youth representatives, while St Mary’s College head girl Erana Ngarimu will deliver a reading from the Gospel of St John.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Military personnel practise for the state memorial service for Queen Elizabeth at Wellington ‘s Cathedral of St Paul.

The Defence Force will also play a significant role in Monday’s service, with the Queen’s personal flag for New Zealand set to be paraded for the last time. The flag was flown on naval ships, on official buildings and enclosures and at a saluting base, but only when the Queen was present. The only exception to this rule was that it could be flown at parades in honour of the birthday of the Queen, even if she was not present.

The 64-strong symphonic Royal New Zealand Air Force Band will perform, as well as one of the country’s top bagpipers, Murray Mansfield, who was awarded a Queen’s Service Medal for services to pipe band music in the 2016 Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff People will be able to watch the state memorial service on big screens on Parliament grounds.

Mansfield will pipe a lament, My Home, as the Queen’s Personal Flag, followed by the Queen’s Colours, are slow marched out of the Cathedral.

The foundation stone of the Wellington cathedral was laid by a young Queen Elizabeth II on January 13 1954 on her first visit to New Zealand. The cathedral still holds the royal prayer books used by the Queen in 1954, the cover of which is embroidered with pōhutakawa and kōwhai flowers.