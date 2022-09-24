Heritage Christchurch homestead destroyed in 'suspicious' blaze

A fire at a heritage two-storey homestead, in the Christchurch suburb of Riccarton, is being treated as suspicious.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand received multiple calls about the blaze on Kirkwood Ave around 9pm on Friday.

Fire investigator Jason Hobbs said the building had to be completely demolished on Saturday as what was left standing was in danger of collapsing.

“I can tell you it is a suspicious fire. The cause is still to be determined. It was too dangerous to go inside. There’s nothing left on site to look at. We had a digger on site to make it safe,” he said.

As there was no electricity connected to the site, it was believed the fire was deliberately lit.

The building was well alight when emergency services arrived and six crews, an aerial unit and a command unit were sent to the scene. Fire crews continued to dampen hot spots at the property on Saturday.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Firefighters continue to damp down the smouldering remains of the property Kirkwood Avenue

Owner Hak Hung Wong said he bought the 15-bedroom large heritage villa about a year ago.

“I bought it last year and I was trying to do it up to become my family home, but there were too [many] problems,” he said.

Wong said initial estimates were for $2.5 million to renovate the 7823sqm property but it spiralled to $3.5m when an extensive mould problem was revealed.

“The inside was quite nice. It wasn’t just about the cost of fixing it. The building has been abandoned for like 20 years so it has a lot of mould in the property. I wouldn’t want to have my family home full of mould. The council wanted me to treat the timber to remove the mould which is even harder,” he said.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Firefighters battle a large blaze at a property beside the University of Canterbury on Kirkwood Avenue in Christchurch.

Wong had approached the council about demolishing the property, but the council was “not keen”, he said.

He did not know what had caused the blaze, but said he had recently installed a gate to keep vandals out who had been getting in and scrawling graffiti around the property.

He wasn’t sure what his next steps would be, but he still hoped to create a family home on the property for himself and hoped some original features could be retrieved.

He said the property was uninsured and had not been repaired since it was damaged in the earthquakes.

Peter Meecham/Stuff The building had to be demolished as what was left standing was in danger of toppling.

A Christchurch City Council heritage assessment says the house was built around 1903 by department store manager Thomas Coverdale and later owned by major farmers George Bullen and George Rhodes, and landlord Mary Clifford from 1938.

Clifford was a landlord famous for dividing large homes into flats and at one time had 550 tenants in 47 houses.

Supplied The old heritage homestead on Kirkwood Avenue photographed by Christchurch City Council in 2014.

Christchurch man Reg, who did not want his surname used, said he lived in the property as a student in the 1970s and was sad to see it burnt down.

“It was beautiful but even back then it wasn’t in great condition. Mrs Clifford was a little old lady who lived next door, and she had a tiny office with all her books keeping track of all the rent. She only rented out to post-graduate students because she didn’t want any young ones having parties,” he said.

The 2015 assessment says the property was divided into 26 flats and had been let mainly to students attending the adjacent University of Canterbury.

The original dwelling had a conventional rectangular villa plan with double-height box bay windows and in 1913 two substantial wings were added.

There are five listed trees on the property and a large number of original features were still in place such as fireplaces, ceilings and hall arches.

“Few villas of this scale survive in Christchurch...The dwelling has historical and social significance for as a grand suburban home from the early twentieth century,” the assessment says.

It had architectural, aesthetic and archaeological significance.

“This dwelling is a good example of the extravagant decorative detail employed in Edwardian villas including extensive timberwork and leadlighting.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff A firefighter uses a heat seeking meter to target hotspots to damp down the smoldering remains

Anne-Marie Robinson, who lives nearby, said on Friday night fire crews were evacuating some nearby houses, but a lot of university students had come up to the cordon to check it out.

“It’s a really, really big old house… It’s a massive fire, the whole house is in flames.”

All that was left standing was a few brick chimneys.

“It’s the biggest thing that’s happened on Clyde Rd in a while.”