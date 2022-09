A jet ski incident was reported to police in Ngāruawāhia about 12.30pm on Saturday. (File photo)

A person has been seriously injured in a jet ski incident on the Waikato River.

The incident was reported to police about 12.30pm on Saturday near Ngaere St, Ngāruawāhia.

One person had been taken to hospital with serious injuries, a police spokesperson said.

Inquiries were ongoing.