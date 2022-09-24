Political agendas switched for rugby boots and netball bibs

Pulling on the jersey for the famers was Aminiasi Kolibasoga, Quinn Morgan, and Todd Arnold

Gumboots were swapped for rugby boots and office wear for netball bibs for the John Luxton memorial sports day in Morrinsville.

Dairy farmers, MPs, sector leaders and parliamentary staff went head-to-head in rugby and netball on Saturday afternoon in the Waikato town.

This also doubled as a fundraiser for the John Luxton Trust, which aims to support young Māori from the local area to join the agriculture sector.

Luxton died in November 2021, at the age of 75. He was a former National Party Cabinet minister, having entered Parliament 1987 and retired in 2002.

After his retirement Luxton held a range of high-profile leadership positions, including Crown-appointed co-chair of the Waikato River Authority from 2010 to 2020, and chairman of DairyNZ.

National MP Louise Upston is a co-captain of the parliamentary netball team and roped in three of her colleagues Meka Whaitiri, Barbara Kuriger, and Nicole McKee with the rest of the side made up of staff and family members.

“When we were talking about the teams I said we were closer to 50 than 30 the reply was we are closer to 30 than 50.”

Upston said the day was an opportunity for us to have a bit of fun but to also recognise an extraordinary man who contributed so much to the dairy industry and parliament.

Quinn Morgan pulled on the jersey for the farmers after joining the industry in 2019.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Politicians left their suits in the wardrobe to join the community in celebrating the late John Luxton with a sports day. Meka Whaitiri, left, Ariana Mellor, Louise Upston, and Jenna Smith

The former personal trainer had been living in Perth when he came back to New Zealand to join the police force, initially leaving his family in Australia.

“So it was just me and my suitcase and some big dreams. First I was looking at the police force, and it was going pretty good but then covid arrived, and they stopped all recruitment.”

His family were stuck in Perth for six months, and he landed a job on a dairy farm in Edgecumbe.

“Basically came through as a city slicker greenie, I didn’t know bugger all about farming, and they took the time with me to learn the industry.

“The biggest thing for me was stability. Obviously through covid being an essential worker, the house that you get. I am a father of three soon to be four so that was a big thing that stood out to me and I guess a clear career path.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Richard Luxton is humbled the sports day was being held in honour of his father, John Luxton.

He recommends others to seriously consider the industry.

“It’s an arm and leg to live in town these days. Especially if you are Māori you already have that connection to the whenua, and it's amazing you can make a career with that.”

Luxton’s son Richard was lacing up the boots for the farmers side and was incredibly humbled that DairyNZ had put the day on.

“Dad was a member of the inaugural parliamentary team, I think he played for them for 20 years.”

While Richard is appreciative of the day being for his dad, he’s hoping it may be the start of something else.

“It’s a great rural event to get politicians into rural New Zealand, I hope this is a trigger for a bi-annual game to do with farming and politics. I think it would be quite good to move it around the country.”

Richard said Luxton would have loved the day.

“He’s actually buried about 60 metres from the grounds [Campbell Park]. So he can watch today as well.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The parliamentery netball team preparing to play in Morrinsville

DairyNZ chief executive Dr Tim Mackle said the day was all about honouring Luxton’s contribution and his memory while also having some fun with the community having been through a couple of tough years.

“John Luxton was a big part of the parliamentary rugby team, he played for them for many, many years and scored at Twickenham in a World Cup way back against England I think it was.

Mackle said it makes sense to encourage young Māori into the agriculture sector.

“There is a lot of Māori land around and the leaders are quite keen to get their rangatahi back onto the whenua. And unashamedly we need more people in our industry, so it’s a win-win.”