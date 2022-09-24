Lotto luck for one Auckland punter who scooped $4.25m

One Auckland player will be celebrating their $4.25m win.

A lucky Powerball player from Auckland will be jumping for joy after winning $4.25 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

Saturday night’s winning numbers were 7, 15, 23, 25, 26, 27. The bonus number 11 was and the Powerball number was 10.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

The prize is made up of $4 million from Powerball First Division and $250,000 from Lotto First Division.

READ MORE:

* Second division Lotto win in New Plymouth

* Levin Lotto player snags $1 million Christmas present

* Aucklander wins $14.25 million from Lotto; ninth Powerball winner this year



Tonight’s winner is the 15th Powerball multi-millionaire of 2022, and the win comes just days after a player scored themselves $23.3 million with Powerball first division.

Three other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division in Saturday’s live Lotto draw.