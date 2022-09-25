Quiet early voter turnout may be due to concern over controversial candidates – expert

Voting is open in the local body elections and closes at midday on Saturday, October 8.

Quiet early turnout in Christchurch’s local body elections may be due to concerned voters taking time to assess potentially controversial candidates, one expert says.

As of 7pm on Friday, a week into a three-week voting period, 23,065 Christchurch residents, or 8.5% of eligible voters, had voted. The percentages are similar in neighbouring Selwyn and Waimakariri districts where 8.5% (4091) and 8.4% (3938) respectively, have voted.

The Christchurch turnout so far is higher than the same period in the 2019 election (6.2%), but lower than in 2016 (9.7%) and 2013 (11.8%). Selwyn and Waimakariri show similar trends.

Dr Jean Drage​, a political scientist specialising in local government, said she had expected the Christchurch numbers to be higher at this point, especially given the open mayoral battle.

Voters may be taking longer to consider choice because of uncertainty about some candidates’ backgrounds, she said. Stuff has reported on candidates standing in local body elections across the country while masking links to anti-vaccination or conspiracy theorist groups.

Drage encouraged people to ring candidates directly if they had questions. The contact details are listed on the council’s website.

“I encourage people to take half an hour and do a bit of homework. They might feel more confident in making their choices.”

Traditionally, a close mayoral race, particularly one with no incumbent, saw higher voter turnout, Drage said.

“You do get the feeling that it’s a close competition.”

Eleven candidates are standing for the Christchurch mayoralty. Phil Mauger and David Meates have emerged as frontrunners.

Nationally, voter turnout at the last local body election in 2019 was 42%. Christchurch and Selwyn recorded 41% turnout that year and Waimakariri 46%.

Christchurch City Council electoral officer Jo Daly urged people not to leave their vote until the last minute.

Voting closes at midday on Saturday, October 8, but people should post their vote by October 4 to ensure it is received before voting closes.

People can either post their papers using a post box or they can hand-deliver them to one of the ballot boxes at council’s Civic Offices in Hereford St and council libraries and service centres.

Daly said eligible voters who have not received voting papers in the mail could still take part in the election by requesting a special vote at council’s Civic Offices and services centres.

Returned voting papers would be opened and processed during the voting period, but votes would not be tallied until after voting closed at midday on October 8, Daly said.

Early processing was undertaken with strict security measures. At least one Justice of the Peace observed all early processing and would sign a statement that all functions were undertaken correctly, in full compliance with the strict legal requirements.