Father: Teen's survival chances '50-50' following hit and run near Invercargill

Invercargill hit-and-run victim Ryan Phillips, 19, is in Dunedin Hospital. He suffered horrific injuries after being found on Marama Avenue South, Otatara, early on Sunday morning.

An Invercargill hit-and-run victim’s life hangs in the balance on Monday as he battles a horrific list of injuries which include brain trauma, multiple broken bones and ribs, fractures in the spine, punctured lungs and torn kidney and spleen.

Ryan Phillips, 19, had walked from Invercargill, where he attended a work party, and was nearly home at Otatara when hit by a vehicle on Marama Ave South at about 6.15am on Sunday.

The apprentice bricklayer was a “sick boy” and remained in an induced coma, his father Nathan Phillips said.

Medics had told Ryan’s family he would have a 50-50 chance of survival when taken out of the coma, his father said.

“He may survive or he may not because his head injures are pretty horrific. His head has hit the windscreen of the vehicle.”

The family would talk to hospital staff after noon on Monday to find out when Ryan may be taken out of his coma.

Louisa Steyl/Stuff Police at the scene of the crash.

As the teen, described as both a character and a gentle giant, battles for his life in Dunedin Hospital, police continue to search for the driver of the vehicle which hit him.

Ryan’s father has again urged that person to come forward, and reiterated he had no ill-will towards them.

“I haven’t really got any angry bits about me ... I am thinking, you have to know you have done it, so what sort of condition are they in too?”

“I sort of feel for them as well, you know, because accidents happen.

“Currently that’s my train of thought, and I am hopeful they will hand themselves in. Or maybe even turn up at our place and say ‘hey look, I am sorry I have done it’. I am hoping they will have a wee bit of decency within them.”

The couple had seven children between them. They had lost one son about 20 years ago, Phillips said.

“We are hoping we don’t lose another one.”

Police have urged anyone travelling in the area at the time of the incident, or the driver or occupants of the vehicle, to contact 105 and quote file number 220925/5483.