Father: Teen's survival chances '50-50' following hit-and-run near Invercargill

Invercargill hit-and-run victim Ryan Phillips, 19, is in Dunedin Hospital. He suffered horrific injuries and was found in Marama Avenue South, Ōtātara, early on Sunday morning.

An Invercargill hit-and-run victim’s life hangs in the balance on Monday as he battles a list of horrific injuries which include brain trauma, multiple broken bones and ribs, fractures in the spine, punctured lungs and torn kidney and spleen.

Ryan Phillips, 19, had walked from Invercargill, where he attended a work party, and was nearly home at Ōtātara when hit by a vehicle in Marama Ave South about 6.15am on Sunday.

The apprentice bricklayer was a “sick boy” and remained in an induced coma, his father, Nathan Phillips, said.

Medics had initially told Ryan’s family he would have a 50-50 chance of survival when taken out of the coma, his father said.

“He may survive or he may not because his head injuries are pretty horrific. His head has hit the windscreen of the vehicle.”

On Monday Ryan had moved his fingers and toes which was a good sign, his father said later in the day.

He will receive surgery on Tuesday to put plates and screws into his face and once the swelling had gone down his sedation would be eased.

“They will slowly bring him out of his coma to see how he is brain wise and body wise.”

Louisa Steyl/Stuff Police at the scene of the crash.

As the teen, described as both a character and a gentle giant, battles for his life in Dunedin Hospital, police continue to search for the driver of the vehicle which hit him.

Ryan’s father has again urged that person to come forward and reiterated he had no ill-will towards them.

“I haven’t really got any angry bits about me ... I am thinking, you have to know you have done it, so what sort of condition are they in too?

“I sort of feel for them as well, you know, because accidents happen.

“Currently that is my train of thought and I am hopeful they will hand themselves in. Or maybe even turn up at our place and say ‘hey look, I am sorry I have done it’. I am hoping they will have a wee bit of decency within them.”

Phillips and his wife had seven children between them. They had lost one son about 20 years ago, Phillips said.

“We are hoping we don’t lose another one.”

Police have urged anyone travelling in the area at the time of the incident, or the driver or occupants of the vehicle, to contact 105 and quote file number 220925/5483.