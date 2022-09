A magnitude 4.7 earthquake hit the West Coast of the South Island overnight.

Over 1000 people reported feeling the shake at 1:52am on Tuesday.

GeoNet recorded the quake that hit 10km north-east of Greymouth as “moderate” with a depth of 5 km.

On the GeoNet website, 281 people reported the shake as moderate, 30 felt it was strong. One person reported it as severe while others said it was weak to light.