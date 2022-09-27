One person dead after serious crash in Kaikōura closes SH1

The crash between two vehicles happened just after 6am on Tuesday. (File photo)

One person has died after a serious crash between a truck and a car in Kaikōura that closed State Highway one on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash just after 6am on SH1, Hapuku.

The road closed between Kiwa Road and Blue Duck Road intersection.

A police spokesperson said the person died at the scene.

A second person is reported to have received minor injuries, they said.

Waka Kotahi media manager Frances Adank said the road may be closed until mid-afternoon on Tuesday.

“People should use the Lewis Pass and Waipara leaving Christchurch to get to Blenheim or Picton and St Arnaud route and SH63 if they are already on their way south.”

Christchurch to Blenheim is typically a four-hour drive, but the detour via Lewis Pass extends the trip to almost six hours.

Motorists are asked to delay travel or avoid the area if possible, a police spokesperson said.