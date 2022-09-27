State highway 1 closed after serious crash in Kaikōura

The crash between two vehicles happened just after 6am on Tuesday. (File photo)

State Highway one has been closed after a serious crash between two vehicles in Kaikōura on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash just after 6am on SH1, Hapuku.

The road closed between Kiwa Road and Blue Duck Road intersection.

Waka Kotahi media manager Frances Adank said the road may be closed until mid-afternoon on Tuesday.

“People should use the Lewis Pass and Waipara leaving Christchurch to get to Blenheim or Picton and St Arnaud route and SH63 if they are already on their way south.”

Christchurch to Blenheim is typically a four-hour drive, but the detour via Lewis Pass extends the trip to almost six hours.

Motorists are asked to delay travel or avoid the area if possible, a police spokesperson said.