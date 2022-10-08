The Covid cloud and the silver lining: Was change possible?

PM Jacinda Ardern announced the end to the Covid traffic light system and most mask requirements Monday afternoon. (Video first published September 12.)

As well as being a crisis, was the Covid-19 pandemic also an opportunity? And if so, did we squander it?

The lifting of mask rules and mandates in September marked the end of the pandemic era after two-and-a-half long years. All the talk about traffic lights and levels disappeared from many of our memories almost immediately.

A nearly empty Auckland Harbour Bridge on the first day of the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

But there had been surprising optimism in the early days. Here are two examples that represent many.

Writer Avram Alpert​ was talking to Australia’s ABC network in July about his new book, The Good-Enough Life. He was on a radio show called the Philosopher’s Zone, meaning things were getting deep.

Alpert talked of being in New York City in March 2020, at the start of the pandemic, where he noticed “the daily applause for essential workers”. He felt the veil was torn away, or the scales had fallen from our eyes.

“The way people think the world works is not the way it works,” he said. “What’s necessary to keep life going, to keep society going, are people delivering food, doing care work, the kinds of things that are not all that rewarded.”

It was a simple but important lesson. We also saw this newfound appreciation of low-paid workers in New Zealand.

Alpert wrote “exuberantly” about the new world he saw, although he watered down the exuberance as time went on.

Supplied Writer Arundhati Roy popularised the idea that the pandemic could lead to positive change.

The second example is better known. Writer Arundhati Roy​ described the pandemic as a portal, which offers “a chance to rethink the doomsday machine we have built for ourselves”.

Pandemics have historically offered a break with the past. If the pandemic was “a portal, a gateway between one world and the next”, then “we can choose to walk through it, dragging the carcasses of our prejudice and hatred, our avarice, our data banks and dead ideas, our dead rivers and smoky skies behind us.”

But that would just be business as usual.

“Or we can walk through lightly, with little luggage, ready to imagine another world. And ready to fight for it.”

This kind of thinking pulled hope out of the despair, grief and uncertainty of early 2020. History shows it may not have been unrealistic.

Oxford-based New Zealand historian James Belich’s​ latest book, The World the Plague Made, argues that the Black Death of the 14th century “brought about a cultural and economic renewal on a scale never before witnessed”.

Incomes increased, demand for goods grew, labour shortages led to technological breakthroughs and Europe expanded.

According to science journalist Laura Spinney​, the 1918 flu pandemic led to a revolution in public healthcare.

There were glimmers of such hope during the pandemic in New Zealand. Roy’s phrase “the pandemic is a portal” was cited by activists when the Government funded half-price public transport in April 2022.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw​ alluded to the portal idea when he tweeted “Let’s build a better future – and tackle the climate crisis and the inequality crisis, together.” But Shaw, and others in the Green Party, thought it would be better to make it free – for good.

New Zealand scientist Rebecca Priestley​ wrote eloquently in Granta magazine about whether the urgent response to Covid could be applied to the climate crisis.

“It was encouraging to see that change was possible, that when people and governments really understood the nature of a threat, they were – well, most of them were – willing to make sacrifices now to avoid something worse in the future.”

In an essay for Stuff about the social causes of the Wellington occupation, Green MP Teanau Tuiono​ wrote about the social cohesion the pandemic period revealed to some, including his own whānau, while also explaining that periods of uncertainty are “fertile ground for resentment and frustration to grow”. Which is exactly what we saw in early 2022.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Writer and columnist Max Rashbrooke believes opportunities were mostly squandered.

The ideas shortage

Working from home or working flexibly has been the most obvious example of positive and probably lasting change from the pandemic in New Zealand, thanks to technology. It has the potential to reshape life-work balance, and could have a positive impact on transport and emissions.

But it is hard to find other examples on which observers and commentators agree.

Max Rashbrooke​, a Stuff columnist and writer on equality and democracy, thinks the pandemic’s opportunities were mostly squandered.

“The substantive change has been pretty minimal,” he says.

Let’s identify some positives first. Yes to working from home. And there were benefit increases that were baked in.

Rashbrooke sees the proposed social insurance scheme, which works roughly like ACC for unemployment, as a direct flow-on from the wage subsidy that was applied in the early days of the pandemic.

He also thinks we have to cut the Government some slack for things not done. First, the Government was focused on just getting through the pandemic, “and that's a credit to them”. Second, to cite the economist Milton Friedman​, what you do in a time of crisis depends on the ideas and tools that are available.

The tool lying around in 2020 was quantitative easing, a monetary policy that pours cash into the economy. It was popularly imagined as a money printer running day and night in the basement of the Reserve Bank.

It was seen as radical not long ago but was orthodox by the time of the pandemic.

Otherwise, there was something of an ideas shortage.

“Civil society potentially hadn’t done as well as it could in putting forward fully-formed ideas that the Government could have picked up, had it really wanted to transform things,” Rashbrooke says.

Some changes would have flowed naturally. Remote education showed how many kids lack good internet access and digital devices.

“That could have been a springboard for saying we’re going to eliminate the digital divide.”

We reduced homelessness overnight by sheltering the homeless in the early days of the pandemic, yet “we didn’t follow up with a huge house-building or wrap-around services push, and it all fell apart again”.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF/Stuff Cashel St in Christchurch during the 2020 lockdown when we saw the world without cars, planes and even businesses.

Covid’s immigration settings profoundly changed our labour market.

“We’ve learned that when immigration is constrained, employers become more needy and there are opportunities for workers to force wages up. Although I wouldn’t say there has been a sea change in that area.”

But overall, he thinks fewer lessons were learned than perhaps should have been.

“I think that is partly because modern governments are quite good at dealing with social shocks, or an awful lot better than they were in the 1930s.”

Shared suffering was limited. How do you compare six weeks of lockdown with the six years of shared suffering during World War II that led to “really profound social change in the post-war period”?

Instead, “people want to return to normality,” Rashbrooke says. “That drive is very strong.”

Chris Skelton/Stuff Political scientist and climate advocate Bronwyn Hayward says we were confronted with a forced degrowth economy.

‘The swell of birdsong’

Like many, Arundhati Roy enjoyed the sudden quiet of the Covid world – the sense that, as the cliché went, nature was healing.

“And even while the virus proliferates,” she wrote, “who could not be thrilled by the swell of birdsong in cities, peacocks dancing at traffic crossings and the silence in the skies?”

We saw how the world would look without cars on the roads and planes in the air.

University of Canterbury political scientist and Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change author Bronwyn Hayward​ has a nuanced view of what lockdowns taught us.

“Of course, lockdowns were enormously tough on businesses and are unsustainable for any length of time but for a period we understood human security depends on our health and the strength of our relationships.”

We also saw that while traditional economic models of growth are driving our planet to its limits, stopping endless consumption will be very difficult.

“For a brief time we were confronted with what a forced degrowth economy might be like,” Hayward says. “No-one wants to have a sudden halt to traditional economic growth forced on us, but to really tackle our climate risks we are going to have to stop endless global growth and in New Zealand’s case, rethink an economy based on long-haul tourism and high emissions in dairy.”

Household emissions fell by as much as 7.6% in some quarters, she says, but not all lockdowns were distributed equally. Lockdowns in comfortable homes with nearby parks were different from “the experiences of a neighbourhood with no trees and shut-up fast food shops and liquor stores”.

Supplied Politics lecturer Lara Greaves is assessing political attitudes formed during the pandemic.

Auckland University politics lecturer Lara Greaves​ (Ngāpuhi) saw a potential benefit for the longer struggle against climate change in the way that people listened to experts and responded accordingly. Science and public health laid out rules and, for the most part, we followed them.

There is another argument Greaves heard, about the new experiences of those who might never have had to depend on any kind of welfare.

“The argument was that people who hadn’t had to rely on the Government before suddenly had to. They were conscious of the role of the state, and the social safety net idea behind the state.”

A lasting lesson or lost opportunity is that people generally support greater public health spending. Greaves thinks a pandemic would have been the perfect time to make a political case for it.

She will know more once she has finished work on the 2020 election and the shaping of political attitudes during the pandemic.

“We have a view of our own politics as being really innocent and down to earth,” she says, which is why many were shocked to see the targeting of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern​ and MPs Golriz Ghahraman​ and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer​.

But Greaves says this phase actually pre-dated Covid. It began on March 14, 2019, when James Shaw was attacked by a member of the public who was allegedly ranting about the United Nations. The Christchurch mosque shootings, also steeped in conspiracy, happened just one day later.

Yet it’s too early to speculate about disinformation’s long-term impact on democracy and whether polarisation and extremism will last.

“We don’t have anything much to compare this to.”

Finally, Greaves saw further missed opportunities, including the failure to partner with communities and Māori.

“It was good to see everyone follow the evidence on Covid but when it was about Māori and Pasifika, some of our best academics were completely ignored.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Opportunities Party leader Raf Manji sees a rethinking of ideas about money.

‘No such thing as no money’

Was the pandemic the time to launch a universal basic income (UBI)? Some thought so.

“Implementing a UBI allows for a measure of uncertainty in a post Covid‐19 pandemic changed world,” US academics Andrew Johnson​ and Katherine Roberto​ concluded in a 2020 paper.

They described the UBI as “payments disbursed by the government to citizens to provide a baseline of income in order to alleviate poverty, spur economic growth, generate entrepreneurial activity, and replace jobs lost due to technological innovation”.

The last part is crucial. Like the social insurance idea, a UBI would soften the blow of growing instability and change.

Opportunities Party leader Raf Manji​ is one of the UBI’s local champions. The party has proposed a UBI of $16,500 tax-free for everyone aged between 18 and 65.

But he was not convinced that early 2020 would have been the right time for it, as “we weren’t in a recessionary environment”. The more recent cost of living payments are a version of the UBI and there were problems with delivery.

“The ability to get cash into people’s bank accounts is the key thing. Of course, they don’t quite have the admin.”

A former Christchurch City Councillor and ex-City of London foreign exchange trader who is now based in Wellington, Manji is a critic of the Government and the Wellington “bubble” generally. Some elements of the pandemic response should have been familiar from the Christchurch earthquakes but Manji found that when he mentioned the Christchurch experience, people didn’t seem interested.

“I didn’t see one article comparing the working from home issue with the fact that the Christchurch CBD was locked down for two years and everyone had to work from the suburbs,” he says.

“Christchurch is not on their radar, ever. This is the New Zealand problem. We’ve got these three big cities, and they don’t talk to each other, and they don’t learn from each other.”

Both the earthquakes and the pandemic taught Manji another lesson.

“We’re very good at the response. We’re generally okay at recovery. But we’re not good at the longer-term bit. People lose interest.”

Like most observers, he thought the immediate financial response was excellent, but he thinks that by August 2020, it was clear the financial policy was overheated and house prices were tearing off, “and the Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance, Grant Robertson​, didn’t want to know about it”.

The administration has been revealed as conservative and Robertson, Manji believes, is not a strategic thinker. This is why having the Climate Change Commission​ is important. It has a long-term focus away from day-to-day politics.

He wonders about a disaster response commission that could exist outside of politics and praises researcher Matt Boyd’s​ Aotearoa New Zealand Catastrophe Resilience Project​. Public health professor Nick Wilson​, familiar from the Covid response, is also involved in that project.

But the lasting lesson of the lockdown for Manji?

“I think people have been shown there’s never such a thing as no money. It shows money is not the problem. That is something that will over time permeate into people’s minds. That was the biggest breakthrough.

“I don’t want to hear any politician say there’s no money.”

Supplied Economist Eric Crampton says we missed the chance to reform drug approvals.

New Zealand Initiative chief economist Eric Crampton​ is another who thinks the Government handled the initial part of the pandemic well, including a wage subsidy scheme that could not be faulted, but it “failed to pivot when it became clear we were headed for labour shortages rather than mass unemployment”.

But Crampton is generally sceptical of the portal idea, or the view that dramatic change could be bundled into an emergency response.

“Even the very best and most capable government, focusing its entire attention on the challenges Covid posed across business-as-usual systems, would have an incredibly difficult time keeping up,” he says. “Trying to add in new initiatives, or trying to take Covid as an opportunity to rethink other issues, would probably be a mistake.”

But he does see lost opportunities, including a slowness to approve vaccines and treatments.

“We could have taken the opportunity to automatically approve drugs that have been approved by at least two trustworthy foreign regulators, so Medsafe would not prove a barrier to accessing medicines in a fast-moving environment.

“If new worse variants emerge, and our regulatory systems do not change, we will be in needless trouble.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF A Covid-19 testing site in Nelson. Did real change eventuate?

The future is open

Arundhati Roy’s influential article about the pandemic as a portal was published two-and-a-half years ago. Did any real change eventuate?

A Google search for the phrase over recent months finds a few references.

An article by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health​ contrasted the rapid success in Covid vaccines with malaria, suggesting malariologists could learn about partnering with the private sector.

Schools in the US quoted Roy’s idea to talk about live-streaming and new forms of learning. It was also cited in discussions of the metaverse and ways to support mental health.

There was a more concrete use of it at the University of Illinois​, where the Portal Project​, named directly after the article, was given US$1.5m to support social justice and change.

Like the phrase “build back better” that emerged after the 2004 tsunami, the portal became an appealing way to talk about hope and aspiration.

Roy revisited it in January 2022 in an interview with journalist Laura Flanders​, who asked: “Did we remake some things anew or did we simply allow others to drag through their old dead carcasses?”

Roy responded that we are still making our way through it, and we have not fully understood what is happening to us. She talked about the rage of those who feel abandoned, and argued “the whole world has been whipped into a kind of obedience” and “we slowly have to learn to be disobedient again”, but she distanced herself from the horrific disobedience of January 6, 2021.

Perhaps it is too early to tell. But another philosopher hosted by the ABC, David Newheiser​, author of Hope in a Secular Age, remained committed to the big but elusive idea of hope.

“The ruptures caused by the pandemic have been painful, but they have also shown that the future is more open than it often seems,” he said in May 2022. “If Covid-19 can change the world so suddenly, this suggests that things can also change for the better all in a flash.”

Hope in the portal springs eternal.