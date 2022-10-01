New pokie trust in Canterbury gives only one local grant - so far

Satnam Bains is a community stalwart and chairman of the Rano Community Trust.

An Auckland-based pokie trust that has generously supported the Sikh community in the North Island has moved to Christchurchbut in its first year has made only one Canterbury grant.

The Rano Community Trust gained its first South Island venue in about July last year when it moved its pokie machines into the Horse and Jockey tavern in Upper Riccarton.

If you have information, email martin.vanbeynen@stuff.co.nz in the strictest confidence.

Rano’s records show the only South Island recipient of a Rano grant in the year to July 31, 2022, was the New Zealand Sikh Society South Island Incorporated, which got $39,000 to buy a van.

The Horse and Jockey liquor licensee is Kang Atwal Ltd. The company was established in July 2021 and its directors and shareholders are Lovepreet Singh Kang, who runs the business, and Gurdeep Singh, who lives in Auckland. Both are members of the Sikh religion.

READ MORE:

* Let's stop relying on our poor, and an addictive activity, for community funding

* Wellington council poised to start ditching 'dirty money' pokie machines

* Ban pokies for good? Salvo's and Problem Gambling's bid to Government

* Tararua sticks with pokie status quo despite calls for tighter rules

* Community funding from pokies branded 'blood money'

* Artist exchange between New Zealand, China aims to deepen cultural ties



Gurdeep Singh, through his company Ask Trading is also a licensee of Marty’s Pool Bar in Tauranga and McGinty’s Huntly. People connected with the Sikh community in Auckland are licensees of Rano’s three other venues which are in Hikurangi, Clendon and Mangere.

Gambling rules say venue operators are not allowed to exert control over societies or influence grant decision-making.

In the year to July 31, 2022, the Rano Trust made grants of about $700,000 to organisations linked to Sikh charities or societies including $99,500 to the Papamoa Sikh Temple, $95,000 to the Auckland Sikh Society and $180,000 to the Guru Ravidass Sabha library project in South Auckland.

Another major recipient ($52,173) was the New Zealand International Art Exchange Association, based in East Tamaki, Auckland, run by Yanke Wang. He also owns the New Zealand Painting Pen Art School, a private school offering lessons in Chinese traditional painting and other subjects.

The art exchange association was formed in 2020 to promote New Zealand art “outside the country and stimulate the art exchange between New Zealand and worldwide”.

Stuff The Horse and Jockey is under new management.

The association’s secretary-general, Brenda Ge, said the money from Rano had been used for showing a digital production featuring Chinese art.

The only New Zealand artist the association was promoting at the moment was Yanke Wang (the association’s chairperson) but it was looking for a new generation of artists.

The association had focused on promoting art links between New Zealand, on the one hand, and Russia and China, she said.

The Department of Internal Affairs is currently investigating Rano funding of the Supreme Sikh Council of New Zealand, which received $220,000 in the years to March 2020 and 2021 for a culturally appropriate crematorium in Manurewa that never eventuated.

Records from previous years show the Rano trust has a marked bent towards Sikh organisations and Chinese-orientated art and culture charities.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The Sikh Temple in Takanini.

In the year to the end of July 2021, the trust gave over $250,000 to the Papamoa Sikh Temple, $32,995 to the NZ Sikh Society and $35,000 to the Auckland Sikh Society. It also granted $217,819 to the New Zealand Chinese Culture Exchange Centre and $226,582 to the NZ Culture and Arts Foundation, which both promote Chinese culture in New Zealand. Over that period it distributed nearly $2.9 million.

In the year to July 2020, the trust donated $200,000 to the Supreme Sikh Council of New Zealand, $600,000 to the Supreme Sikh Society and $150,000 to the Auckland Sikh Society. It also made grants of $221,000 to the New Zealand Chinese Culture and Arts Exchange Centre and $340,727 to the NZ Culture and Arts Foundation.

A Department of Internal Affairs analysis for grants made in the 2021 calendar year shows the Supreme Sikh Society had the most approved grants in the country with 59. It received $1.85m, more than the Starship Foundation or the Maia Health Foundation.

The New Zealand Chinese Culture and Arts Exchange Centre was third on the list of most approved grants.

In the 2021 calendar year, the Papamoa Sikh Temple got $840,000 in grants, more than the Special Olympics Foundation and St John South Island.

Celebrating culture and religion

The New Zealand Culture and Arts Foundation was set up by Jinsheng (aka Jackson) Rao who administers the Rano Trust through his company Dawn Management Ltd based in Remeura, Auckland. He also administers four other gaming trusts.

The Rano Trust has four trustees. The chairman is Satnam Bains, who owns the Four Square in Raglan and according to Rano’s website is passionate about amateur sports and youth issues. His wife, Harshi Bains, a lawyer, is also a trustee and professes a keen interest in sports, human rights and youth development.

The trust says it was set up to help non-profit events that celebrated different cultures and provided funds for buildings and grounds used by churches, temples or other religious organisations.

Its other purposes included supplying religious literature and providing religious education through religious schools, theological colleges and conducting religious retreats.

The other trustees are Gail Tagaloa, of Manurewa, a former alcohol licensing inspector and parking officer, and Maggie Ma, who works in childcare.

Questions sent to Rao about Rano were referred to Satnam Bains, who sent the questions to trust lawyer Jarrod True, a specialist in gambling law.

Supplied Lawyer Jarrod True is a gambling law specialist and is in regular contact with the Department of Internal Affairs.

True said any conflicts of interest involving the Rano trustees or the management company were published on its website.

“Management company personnel do not have input or influence over Rano’s grant process,” he said.

While the return of pokie funds to the area where they were generated was not legally required, Rano had a policy of doing so.

“When a society gets a venue in a new area, it is normal for there to be an initial delay in receiving applications from that area, as it takes time for the society’s funding option to become known. What grants are actually made each month ultimately depends on whether applications are received from organisations based in a particular area, whether those applications are compliant, and the quality of the application.”

Input from Rao’s management company was limited to ensuring applications were compliant.

Supplied The Rano trust granted $600,000 to the Supreme Sikh Society, pictured here after receiving an award.

Asked why Rano funded Sikh and Chinese organisations so generously, he said:

“Rano proudly supports religious organisations and organisations that support and promote different cultures. Rano makes its grants in accordance with its duly approved and published authorised purpose statement.”

He refused to say how much Rano paid Dawn Management as it was “commercially sensitive”. However, Rano spent $198,000 on an item called “legal and consulting”. The trustees are paid $92,250 a year.

Asked how the trust reconciled Sikhism’s disapproval of gambling and alcohol with Sikh members’ involvement in pokie trusts, True said it was not contrary to the Sikh religion to use a lawfully permitted and highly regulated community fundraising mechanism to help create balance between the potential harm of gambling and the benefits of using pokie machines.

Christchurch grants researcher Bridget Frame, who has worked for the Rātā Foundation, said it was concerning Rano seemed to have a focus on one religion and many of the recipients were new organisations.

“On the face of it, linkages do seem to exist between the venues and the grant recipients that warrant further investigation,” she said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The basics on gaming machines, addiction and their place in the community. (Video first published on April 18, 2019)

How the system works

New Zealand has about 14,000 pokie machines (sometimes called one-armed bandits) in pubs and clubs, which last year generated about $270m in grants to community organisations.

Gaming machines in pubs and clubs are deemed class 4 under the Gambling Act, which means they are high-risk, high-turnover gambling. Class 4 gambling may be conducted only by a corporate society – usually called community trusts – and only to raise money for an authorised (e.g. community and non-commercial) purpose. They need a gambling licence issued by the Department of Internal Affairs.

Class 4 gambling is operated on a not-for-profit basis, with the objective of generating revenue to return to communities via contestable grant processes.

Pokie trusts enter into agreements with venues to host gaming machines in return for a commission payment based on weekly turnover. The commission is capped at 16% of the venue’s net annual gaming machine profits.

Community trusts compete for venues.