History repeats for Christchurch's 'first ramraid victim'

Greg Bramwell, manager of camera store Photo & Video International, cleans up after a ramraid, nearly 30 years after it last happened.

When Greg Bramwell got the call early on Friday it brought back bad memories from a “previous life” – his shop had been targeted by ramraiders yet again.

He arrived at his camera store in Christchurch’s suburb of Merivale to find glass all over the floor, the shattered remnants of two sets of doors and a balustrade from stairs leading up to Photo and Video International.

Mercifully, upstairs there was no sign of any damage – none of the cabinets appeared to have been broken into, with nothing stolen, and Bramwell said he was surprised a camera shop would still be targeted.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Photo and Video International has been ramraided for the fifth time since it suffered its first such attack in the 1990s.

“The crazy thing is, I thought cameras weren’t cool enough to steal any more. They’re supposed to be stealing bourbon and tobacco and phones,” Bramwell said as he swept up the broken glass in the foyer of the Papanui Rd entrance on Friday morning.

“He probably got up upstairs and was really disappointed. Ran a lap of the shop and left.”

It was the second ramraid in Christchurch on Friday, after a store was similarly targeted in Yaldhurst’s Pound Rd at 1am.

Those responsible left the scene before police arrived and are yet to be found, police said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Bramwell observes the damage after Friday’s ramraid.

It comes amid a surge in ramraids across the country.

The first six months of the year saw 254 ramraids, compared with 151 recorded by police in the whole of 2019, data held by the police shows.

For Bramwell, it was history repeating – he says his shop was attacked by ramraiders four times in the space of eight months during the early 2000s, and he believes he was the first victim of such a crime in Christchurch.

Those attacks were when the store was situated at the entry of Merivale Mall.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Bramwell cleans up the shattered glass in the foyer.

“I’d forgotten about the other ones, it seems like a previous life – we’ve been safe for so long.”

In one of those ramraids $214,000 of stock was stolen, leading Bramwell – who then owned the shop – to change the store’s layout, putting in a solid front wall when it was in what is now the Sterling Sports building.

“When cameras weren’t worth stealing again, I took the wall out and changed it back to glass.”

The store, which Bramwell now manages after selling it some time ago, moved a couple of doors down the road in 2019 and now shares a downstairs entry with clothing store Death by Denim and Ecco shoes, neither of which were targeted.

Stuff understands a black car was involved in the ramraid, which happened at 5.15am.

The offender was found in his car around the corner from the store, according to security, Bramwell said.

Annette Turnbull-Dew/Stuff Bramwell’s store was also broken into in April 2001 in a similar raid.

One person was arrested, a police spokesperson said, and a 33-year-old was due to appear in court on charges of burglary and possession of cannabis.

Bramwell said the raid wouldn’t stop him or the two adjoining stores from trading, and praised the work of the security firm for reacting so quickly and being there in less than three minutes.

“I want to thank [them] and police for getting on to it so fast and doing such a great job.”

Police earlier this year said they thought social media was driving the surge in ramraids, and a report released under the Official Information Act said “ramraids are reportedly being committed for fun and notoriety” by the next generation.

STUFF Then police Minister Poto Williams announces $6m will go towards installing bollards, alarms and fog cannons in stores to combat ramraids (video first published on May 26, 2022).

Earlier this year then-Police Minister Poto Williams announced that $6 million from the proceeds of crime fund would be used to fund security measures for shops such as dairies, including bollards and barriers.

However, just five retailers have so far benefited from the fund, according to an update released by police.

So far, 40 assessments have been done, and 23 of those stores have been visited by a contractor to see about installing protective equipment.