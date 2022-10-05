Lack of rebates for ebikes 'outrageous': cyclist

Ebiking enthusiast Harry Pearson says few people can afford $80,000 for an EV. Pearson is a Nelson Council Council candidate for the Stoke-Tāhunanui ward.

Cyclist says it’s ‘outrageous’ government rebates exist for EVs but not for ebikes.

Renters, not only homeowners, should get low interest loans too via banks.

Details on the Government’s 2023 Clean Car Upgrade pilot which incentivises drivers to replace old cars with cleaner transport such as ebikes, haven’t been announced yet.

Replacing cars with EVs doesn't solve the issue of congestion, cyclist points out.

Harry Pearson is a recent convert to ebikes. He was given his first bike, which was old and had some faulty electrics, two years ago.

But even that old bike was so much quicker and more efficient than driving around in traffic. He was sold, smitten and hooked, and went out and bought a new ebike for himself to use.

Pearson lives up a steep hill, the kind of slope that only people with lungs resembling those of Edmund Hilary would attempt on a pushbike.

READ MORE:

* A grumpy motoring journalist says farewell to his ebike

* Better By Bike: What are the barriers stopping Christchurch from cycling?

* Better By Bike: Cycle safety tips from ACC's injury prevention guy



Like many that take up e-biking, he was keen to spread the message and help others get on the saddle too.

But he was dismayed to find out from his bank that while homeowners could borrow up to $80,000 to buy an Electric Vehicle or ebike with 1% interest, that was only for people who already had mortgages.

It was “outrageous” that there was so much Government and bank support for purchasing an EV, even if it was a hybrid, and no support for people wanting to purchase an electric bike and stop using their cars, which helped save the planet and ease congestion, he said.

“You can get a government rebate of up to $8625 for a zero emission vehicle,” he said.

“But if you decide you'd rather just cycle to work and you go and buy an ebike you get zero.”

DAMIEN O'CARROLL Micromobility is on the rise, but will an ebike get a fat, grumpy motoring journalist out of his car?

Pearson said the Government should be supporting the purchase of ebikes ahead of EVs, because EVs were too expensive for most while ebikes were a relatively achievable investment that would save users time and money.

“How many people can afford $80,000 on a car? It’s not getting cars off the road, it's not achieving what you want to achieve. There’s no equity there.”

He said there was the option of getting a rebate for some who worked in the public sector, but it was limited to certain suppliers.

However, for many in the community on apprenticeships or earning the minimum wage, the $5000 or $6000 price tag was a lot of money.

With the costs of living such as rent, electricity and food all on the rise, a lot of people didn’t have a lot of extra income to be able to save towards something like a new electric bicycle, he said.

The Government announced in May it would be trialling a pilot scrap and replace scheme for lower to middle income households called Clean Car Upgrade, which will provide “targetted assistance” for those ditching their old vehicles for ebikes, public transport, zero emission or low-emitting vehicles.

Catherine Hubbard/Nelson Mail Pearson said an ebike wasn’t ‘a lazy person's way’: “you can go as hard as you like”.

A Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport spokesman said data showed a “high level of ebike sales, indicating that demand is already strong”.

“However, as the Productivity Commission notes, low-income New Zealanders will be at risk of being locked in to high-emissions vehicles because they are less able to afford to shift to low-emissions vehicles or ebikes.”

But five months later, details remain sketchy: a Ministry of Transport spokesperson said that income thresholds, dollar amounts, the three trial locations, and the types of vehicles to be scrapped in the 2023 pilot, are all yet to be announced, though it is expected that the vehicles will be “high emissions vehicles” still in use.

The initiative also includes $20 million for a vehicle social leasing scheme trial, which will lease low-emission vehicles to low-income New Zealanders.

In the meantime, Pearson would love to see more Kiwis enjoying the mental and physical health benefits of ebikes, which were “fun to ride, and often actually quicker than driving your car”.

“You don't have to go home and then think, ‘oh, I have got to go to the gym now or go for a run.’ Some people think, ‘oh an ebike, that’s a real lazy person’s way’, but you can go as hard as you like. You adjust the power settings to whatever workout you want,” he said.

“You can set it up so that you arrive at work without sweating, if you want to get a sweat going home you can.”

A spokesman from the office of Transport Minister Michael Wood said the Government was not currently considering advice on extending rebates to ebikes.