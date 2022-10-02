Meet Tiana, the diabetic lemur with a glucose monitor stuck to her back

No more sweet treats for Tiana the lemur as she deals with a serious blood sugar problem.

Sweet treats are off the menu for Tiana, the diabetic lemur.

Hamilton Zoo staff twigged to the Madagascar native’s precarious condition after she was spotted limping around her enclosure.

It’s a first - not only for zoo staff but for five-year-old Tiana who is now getting used to the glucose monitoring device attached to her back.

Jam and apples are out, too.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF Hamilton Zoo resident lemur, Tiana, is the first animal to be diagnosed with diabetes in the zoo.

READ MORE:

* We met moving zebras and birthing baby giraffes

* Life of 'Batman' in the balance after feral cat attack

* 'Serial bat killer' cat uncovered in research on endangered pekapeka

* Lions, tigers and chimpanzees first in the firing line in a mass zoo escape



Zoo vet Tori Turner says most zoos have at least one lemur with diabetes and now Hamilton has joined the club.

They can develop diabetes when they are fed on sugary fruits or when they have high iron resulting in some diabetic issues, says Turner.

“But we’ve tested for that and she doesn't have that problem.”

The zookeepers started monitoring Tiana when she started to limp and was put on general medication. But her condition didn’t improve.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF Zoo vet Tori Turner fixes the Dexcom G6 glucose monitor on Tiana’s back.

At one point, she started showing seizure activities, and a full health checkup revealed her glucose levels were off the chart.

Tiana is now on a hypoglycaemic medication, which is occasionally used by humans as opposed to the commonly-used insulin treatment.

Turner said although insulin was better at controlling glucose, it was difficult in big zoo enclosures.

“The main focus of intervention is diet because traditionally they’ve had those high sugar fruits and jams.

“If we can get away with managing her diet, it's the easiest route. If it got down to it, we could possibly try and train doing the insulin but would be needing to do it twice daily with feeding which is a lot of jabbing.”

The zoo’s education officer, who is also a diabetic, recommended a glucose monitoring device for Tiana.

Dexcom G6 glucose monitor received the tick of approval and was attached to her back – it continuously tracks her glucose levels. The staff leave a phone near the enclosure, it reads the levels 24/7, and alerts vet nurse Trudy Willetts if it gets too low or too high.

The zoo traditionally fed lemurs heaps of fruits and vegetables. It was moving the foods away from the high sugar towards low sugar.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF Diabetic lemur Tiana is off the display area at the Hamilton Zoo due to changes in medication.

Willetts said the zoo has cut fruit from the menu and recently had a diet assessment by Tauranga Zoo nutritionist.

“It makes us feel nice to give them treats like apples, but it’s not good for them.”

Tiana was born in the zoo and lived in the big enclosure, climbing trees, running around and playing with other lemurs.

Unfortunately, she was now off the display due to changes in medication.

Turner said, although it was usually females who had diabetes it was unusual for Tiana to get it given her young age.