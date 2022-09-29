North Island set to get a soaking - while a cold snap brings freezing weather to the South

Significant heavy rain has hit the upper South Island, with warnings in place until 6pm on Thursday.

Heavy rain is likely to drench Auckland and the Coromandel this weekend, while plunging temperatures could see freezing weather return to Canterbury.

Much of the North Island could get a soaking on Saturday, with heavy rain forecast for 24 hours from 3am as a low pressure system makes its way across the upper part of the country.

The worst of the weather is expected to hit Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula, with between 50mm and 80mm of rain possible in Auckland over Saturday and Sunday, and 120mm and 150mm on the Coromandel Peninsula, MetService meteorologist Luis Fernandes said.

Wind is also expected to pick up in the North Island over the weekend, touching up to 50kph in coastal areas.

Alex Cairns/Stuff Aucklanders are likely to get drenched this weekend – along with many on the North Island.

It is also likely to be cooler than in recent days, with temperatures from Wellington to Wairarapa in the low teens, and a little warmer in the milder northern areas around Auckland and the Bay of Plenty.

The Bay of Plenty east of Te Puke and Tararua Range are also in for a wet time on Friday, while Mt Taranaki will have heavy rain until 11pm on Thursday.

But it is a different story in the South Island, Fernandes said.

PIXABAY/Stuff Get ready, Christchurch. A frost is on the way, bringing chilly days for the South Island.

The balmy spring temperatures of up to 24C in Christchurch on Thursday morning are expected to plummet to 10C or under by mid-evening, with the chance of thunderstorms both in Canterbury and upper Marlborough.

On the West Coast, State Highway 67 was closed between Ngakawau and Mohikinui about 1.30pm due to heavy rain and a culvert blow out.

Meanwhile, anyone thinking of planting veges this weekend might want to wait and instead dig out a frost cover for the garden – forecasters warn that temperatures on Saturday might plummet to -1C, bringing a shivering start to the day and a chilly wind.

“If you have any sensitive plants you will need to cover them up over the weekend,” Fernandes said.

“The south is going to get this push of cold air, which is the main feature of the next couple of days

“It’s a very different story in the north, where low pressure is gradually coming down, bringing with it lots of moisture in the air over the course of the weekend.”

Mt Hutt Media/Supplied Forecasts of snow could provide a late boon in the school holidays for Mt Hutt skifield. (File photo)

While the cold snap may not be good news for those trying to establish vege plants, the expected snow to 400m in the Canterbury High Country late on Thursday could be a late boon for skifields just in time for the school holidays.

A smattering of snow is also expected on the high passes across the South Island from late on Thursday until lunchtime on Friday, with up to 5cm likely to settle on the road through Porters Pass.

But for parents looking to get out and about with their children, the recovery from the sharp cold snap could mean indoor activities only for the first half of next week.

People in Southland and Otago are also bracing for snow.

Fernandes said changeable weather in spring was not unusual – although not pleasant.