Milestone moment for Hamilton's newest bridge

The new bridge to Peacocke has the first of four final steel girders lifted into position.

Hamilton’s newest bridge has reached a significant milestone with the first of the final four steel girders being installed, linking both sides of the river.

The delicate operation of lifting the large steel beams, which are what the Peacocke bridge deck will then be built on, took place on Monday morning.

Hamilton City Council’s executive director strategic infrastructure Andrew Parsons said there are four girder pieces to lift into place.

“So once we get the first one completed then the other three will follow and that will complete the span across the river, which is a pretty significant milestone for the project.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Hamilton’s new and as yet unnamed bridge will look visually impressive by mid-to-late October

After the girders are put in place, a walking and cycling bridge will also be lifted on, as well as the new road corridor.

Parsons said the bridge, which once complete will connect Hamilton East to the new Peacocke development, is starting to take shape.

“It will look visually impressive pretty quickly between mid-to-late October. So we will get a really good sense of the final form of the whole structure.”

In June, it was confirmed that inflation and covid-related costs will push the bill for bridge up by $20 million from $140m to $160.2m.

Hamilton City Council How the transportation network will work in Hamilton's new suburb.

The bridge contract was awarded in 2020, and work started in October of that year.

“This is the superstructure of the main form of the bridge. So there is still about a year of work to go. To put a deck on the bridge, handrails, there is still the road to build up to it and across it, and street lights.”

It’s not just working around the weather conditions, the lift itself takes a lot of planning.

“The first [girder] one is always the most challenging just because it’s the first one, and you want to get it right. I know there was a lot of planning and choreographing the lift before they do it.”

Parsons said like a number of construction projects their biggest challenge has been the covid lockdowns and border restraints.

The wet winter has also been a hindrance, but Parsons said they’ve been able to manage that and is hoping summer is going to be dry, so they can make some significant progress.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Workers on the bridge as it hits a new milestone on Monday morning.

The bridge is scheduled to be finished around September - October 2023, weather dependent.

What is lifting the girder into place is the Demag CC2800 – 600 Ton Crawler Crane, which up until very recently was the largest in the country.

The crawler crane has an extremely long main boom and is configured with the super lift attachment, which requires approximately 40 truck loads to move the crane from one side of the bridge to the other.

It requires a specialist operator to use the crane, who has various NZQA qualifications.

The crane is approximately 2.5 metres off the ground, has air conditioning, radio and all the creature comforts as an operator can spend anywhere from a few minutes to up to eight hours in the cab.

Parsons does warn that you can see the crane from a considerable distance and motorists shouldn’t be distracted by it.

“You won’t actually see much by looking at the crane. There are some good live feeds on the council website, which is where you get the best view.”