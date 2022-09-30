'Sassy' bat that survived cat attack now flying again

Batwoman was bloodied, hypoglycaemic and traumatised when she arrived at Hamilton Zoo but staff say she is now “sweeping” around her enclosure.

Two months after being attacked by a feral cat, “Batwoman” has spread her wings and is nearly ready to go home.

But not until a little more of her hair grows back.

The 12-gram adult pekapeka (long-tailed New Zealand native bat) arrived at Hamilton Zoo on July 31, bloodied, a little hypoglycaemic and traumatised after an attack by feral cat in Te Awamutu.

She was initially called Batman before the sex was determined and has now become a zoo favourite that vet nurse Trudy Willetts describes as “sassy”.

From living in a thirty-degree incubator home to now flying non-stop in her ownroom, Batwoman has improved steadily and gained weight.

She eats straight out of her regular handlers’ hands, Willetts said.

The only issue now was the hair loss, but it was starting showing signs of improvement.

“We thought it was gloves, so we changed the gloves, then we thought it was diet and we changed that, and if it was a lot of handling, we have reduced that too.

“A combination of everything looks like it’s working.”

Willets said she hadn’t realised bats had such a personality.

“She’s really sassy. If she does not want to eat, she’ll be like “nah” and fly away. If she’s hungry, she snaps at the food like it’ll run away.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff It’s not clear what caused Batwoman’s hair loss but zoo staff say they have changed the gloves they're using, altered her diet and reduced handling of her.

Zoo vet Tori Turner, who has been taking care of the nocturnal mammal from day one, said her torn wings had healed.

“The little tendon sticking out will probably never really reattach, but she can fly so well, we are not worried.

“She can perfectly manoeuvre between things without hitting walls.

“At first she was flying quite low and didn't change direction much, and now she is sweeping.”

Now Batwoman just needs her hair to grow back, since DOC didn’t want to release a bald bat during winter months, said the vet.

Batwoman had already defied expectations, Turner said, given DOC said bats in captivity normally die within two to three days.

The zoo staff had also treated another bat, injured by the same cat that attacked Batwoman, arrived and were all set with “what to do next”.

“That bat only had a little rip, and we released it in a week.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Batwoman has improved steadily and gained weight, vet nurse Trudy Willetts said.

As for Batwoman, DOC science advisor and vet Kate McInnes said once it had healed sufficiently, it would be released to the rural area outside Hamilton to locate its social group, its own roosts and feeding areas.

“Long-tailed bats are not restricted to native forest remnants and regularly use rural areas for feeding, breeding, roosting, and socialising.”

“This is important because bats are strongly faithful to specific roosts and feeding areas. Roosts are rare in this area. They live in close social groups.”

DOC encouraged cat owners to do an online quiz to see how conservation-friendly their pet cat was. For the protection and treatment of injured bats, it funded specialist guidelines for bats in veterinary care.

Hamilton Zoo director Dr Baird Fleming said taking care of animals like this is “why we are here”.

“Just like humans have all these really cool accommodations we have been able to create over the years, we can do the same for animals.”

The zoo was in the process of joining ranks with Auckland and Wellington Zoos to provide the central North Island support for conservation and animal welfare, he said.