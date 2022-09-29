Rotorua shot woman mystery: 'Big fight' caught on camera

Korrey Whyman was mortally wounded when she was found in a ute outside the Happy Angler Store, near Rotorua, early on Sunday morning.

Police have footage of a fight outside the dairy where a woman was found with a fatal gunshot wound.

Korrey Rose Whyman, 28, from Kawerau, was found in a vehicle parked by the Happy Angler Store in Mourea, near Rotorua, on Sunday. A homicide investigation is underway.

The owner of the Happy Angler Store, who asked not to be named, said they viewed CCTV footage that the police later took which showed a “big fight”.

“Two people beating one person.”

Stuff Korrey Whyman, 28, died three days after she was found with a gunshot wound near Rotorua. Police say it followed an incident in which a vehicle was chased and shot at, and have launched a homicide investigation.

They said two utes pulled up outside the dairy about 1.50am on Sunday, with one appearing to have a flat tyre.

It appeared that one ute had been chasing the other.

They said the CCTV did not capture any images of shooting, but they saw “a woman in the back of the black truck”.

They said, as well as the CCTV, police took away “all the blood samples” from outside.

Police confirmed in a statement that “CCTV is forming part of that [investigation] and work continues to identify the person or persons involved”.

Detective Inspector Lindsay Pillbrow said after Whyman died at Waikato Hospital the matter was now a homicide investigation.

They were trying to piece together the events that led to Whyman’s shooting.

“Korrey was a passenger in a vehicle, and she was located inside a vehicle at the scene with a serious gunshot wound,” he said.

Police have said the incident started near Rotorua Airport where a vehicle was following another vehicle firing multiple shots.

“The car with Whyman inside stopped outside a dairy in Mourea.

“Police are following a number of lines of enquiry but ask anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 105 quoting file number 220925/5119.

They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

