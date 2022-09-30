Man's tikanga driving charge appeal tossed out by judge

Charles Mahia tried to get his driving convictions tossed by claiming ‘he is subject to Tikanga Māori or customary law and thus the District Court had no jurisdiction to determine the charge’

A Tokoroa man’s bid to challenge driving convictions, claiming laws “do not apply to people of Māori heritage”, has been tossed out after a High Court judge called his appeal “gibberish and a legal nonsense”.

Charles Hurihia Mahia​ launched his appeal at the High Court in Rotorua after being found guilty at a judge-alone trial in Tokoroa of driving while suspended, failing to stop and failing to comply with the lawful requirement to stop for a police vehicle.

He was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $500 after being found guilty of driving while suspended, and convicted and discharged on the remaining charges.

Mahia sought to appeal the verdict claming a miscarriage of justice had occurred, citing English common law, the Land Transport Act, Te Tiriti o Waitangi, Māori customs and usages, and failure to recognise Tikanga.

According to Justice Geoffrey Venning’s written ruling, released on September 21 this year, “Mr Mahia emphasised his right to travel and submitted that right pre-existed Te Tiriti and was protected by Tikanga”.

“Although he did not expressly articulate it this way, he apparently does not consider the Land Transport Act applies to him,” Venning​ said.

“His argument is to the effect that he is subject only to Tikanga Māori or customary law and thus the District Court had no jurisdiction to determine the charge.”

Venning said Mahia’s arguments boiled down to the claim laws enacted by Parliament “do not apply to people of Māori heritage”.

The ruling revealed that Mahia was first stopped by police on June 9, 2021 and served a disqualification notice for excess demerit points.

Stuff The courts building in Rotorua.

He was found behind the wheel again, however, on August 8, and identified by a police officer before he drove off.

“On the basis of that evidence the [sentencing] Judge found the ingredients of driving while suspended proved beyond a reasonable doubt.”

He was arrested later in September after being stopped after driving at around 115kph, though not before driving off again and “almost causing a collision”.

Venning said that Mahia, “like all other people in New Zealand, is subject to the provision of the LTA (Land Transport Act) and other legislation passed by the New Zealand Parliament”.

Venning also took aim at a “confusing document” Mahia submitted as part of his appeal that “purports to make the argument (which has been rejected on a number of occasions by the Court) that the person before the Court is not the person named in the documentation”.

“Such arguments are gibberish and a legal nonsense,” Venning said.

“They have been rejected by the Courts before. . . The appeals against conviction and sentence are dismissed.”