Hotel plans will revive Palmerston North's old post office building

A heritage building and an eyesore in central Palmerston North will be transformed into a hotel.

Developer Safari Group has an unconditional contract to buy the former post office building on The Square.

It plans to restore the currently-dilapidated building and convert it into an 86-room, Wyndham-branded hotel and health spa, complete with retail, a conference room and a gym.

Safari Group director Damien Taylor said the company was excited to bring a world-class hotel brand to the city centre.

“Palmerston North has long been on our radar and the right opportunity has presented itself.”

He said the company had worked with heritage buildings before, and understood what it would take to restore the old post office to its former splendour and create an asset the community could be proud of.

City council acting chief executive Chris Dyhrberg said council staff and elected members had worked with the current and new owners to help broker the deal.

“The former post office building is an icon in our city, and one we know is treasured by our residents.

“We know our residents will be thrilled with this news.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Fire damaged the old High Flyers building on The Square in October 2021.

Council chief planning officer David Murphy said Safari Group had taken a refreshing and positive approach to working with the council in advance of consent work.

“Safari Group has been very respectful of the heritage values of the building, and sought specialist advice early to inform its plans.

“This development will play a key role in our city centre transformation and creating our vision for a city centre where people want to live, work and play any time of day.”

Murphy said the council would work with the new owners on its plans for the adjoining city centre streets upgrade and the urban bus terminal.

Central Economic Development Agency chief executive Jerry Shearman said the new development would significantly improve the region’s ability to bid for and host events and conferences.

“Our central location has held us in good stead over the years as a great destination for conferences and events, and this additional accommodation capacity is very welcome.”