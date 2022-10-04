'Best summer job ever' pitch to get students working summer season tourism jobs

Rotorua’s Skyline is among the tourism operators in the city taking part in the first of its kind push to recruit student workers for the summer season.

A tourism agency has joined forces with Student Job Search to pitch “the best summer job ever” to as many as 350,000 students.

Rotorua NZ said the collaboration was a first of its kind recruitment drive aimed at supporting the tourism, accommodation and hospitality sectors in the city for this summer and beyond.

The two-pronged campaign is fronted by local young people, imploring students to join them at their place of work and have their best summer job ever.

Tertiary students with ID can apply directly for jobs through Student Job Search, but for high school students and their parents, RotoruaNZ has created a series of “apply for a job” events, held at the Rotorua central I-site.

Skyline Rotorua is one of the businesses that will be at the Rotorua I-site, ready to help guide local students into possible employment.

“This is a great opportunity for students or first-time workers to come and find out about working this summer or getting a part-time job, having taken away the need for formal interviews, arriving with a CV.

These sessions mean it’s very casual, come in with your parents, come in with a group of friends and find out what is involved,” said Tachina​ Walsh, Skyline Rotorua people & capability business partner.

RotoruaNZ has recognised through the recent business surveys that summer recruitment is a major pain point for the Rotorua visitor economy and with unemployment so low, it made sense for Rotorua to mobilise students as a potential summer or part-time workforce.

“So whether it’s a short-term role for the summer, work during school hours for parents/caregivers or some extra pocket money for your teenagers to spend on scooter parts, phone top-ups and Champion hoodies there are real options worth exploring here “said Melissa Craig – destination manager.

The campaign will run from October 4 to November 30, nationwide and within Rotorua, and includes operators including Hells Gate, Agrodome, ZORB and Koura Lodge.