Mysterious melodrama based on real Nelson events set for three-night run

Actor Molly Brealey, as murder victim Charlotte Boseley, in Malediction - The Curse of the Bay View Hotel.

Nelson playwright Penny Taylor has turned the real-life story of a Nelson murder – and mysterious events surrounding it – into a melodrama.

Set to be performed by members of the award-winning Histrionics troupe at All Saints Church in Nelson over three nights next week, Malediction - The Curse of the Bay View Hotel includes the 1874 death of Charlotte Boseley.​

Landlady of the Bay View Hotel in Wakapuaka at the time, Boseley was found dead in the hotel on July 18. A Coroner's inquest was held the next day and her husband, Newman Boseley, was charged with her wilful murder. Barman William Millyard was also charged as an accessory.

Taylor, who spend a large chunk of last year researching the events, said the Boseleys had a reputation for drinking and rowing, and the hotel under them was known as a disorderly place.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Playwright Penny Taylor days the Histrionics production will provide audience members with a “jolly good night” of entertainment.

The trial was held in August 1874. One of the witnesses was 10-year-old Caroline Godbaz,​ who had been working at the hotel for more than a year.

Boseley professed his innocence but was found guilty of killing his wife and sentenced to 15 years’ jail. Millyard was acquitted, Taylor said.

The Bay View Hotel was placed in trust for Boseley and a lease was drawn up, to be let by public tender. A slew of tenants followed before the hotel was destroyed by fire on July 31, 1882 – the same year Boseley was released, having served eight years behind bars.

“Why were there so many landlords, why did they move on so quickly,” Taylor said, pointing out some mysterious turns in the story.

One of those landlords, William Adnams,​ died suddenly, aged 54, after fewer than two years in the role. Others had a shorter tenure. Henry Collins, who had the lease between September 1875 and June 1877, was later declared bankrupt and his daughter was adopted by court order.

Supplied Gary Sawyer as Newman Boseley, who was convicted of killing his first wife.

In another twist, police Constable Alexander Wragg, who was in attendance during the events, was charged with lunacy in October 1884 and committed to an asylum suffering from “religious mania”.

Using insurance money, a new property was built for Boseley after the fire and he remarried in 1884.

His new wife, Selina, sued Boseley for desertion in May 1885.

News of Boseley’s death, age 64, appeared in the Nelson Evening Mail on November 29, 1886. He was buried at Wakapuaka Cemetery, next to Charlotte surprisingly. His estate was granted by probate to Selina Boseley in December 1886.

Taylor, who lives at Wakapuaka, said she believed a melodrama was the perfect genre “this type of mystery”.

The story of Charlotte Boseley and the Bay View Hotel had “all the characters – the villain and victim, the father figure”. Morality featured as did mystery.

“The Boseleys fell into drink,” Taylor said. “What’s going on at the Bay View?”

Supplied Miranda Warner plays Selina Boseley, who ended up with Newman Boseley’s estate.

As well as a “jolly good night”, the audiences would learn about the history of the Bay View Hotel and society at that time.

“There’s mystery, humour, sadness,” Taylor said, adding there were also some snippets of songs with a live band.

It was fun to watch the “great cast” of 16 become their characters over more than two months of rehearsals.

Taylor used reports of the inquest and trial to write the script.

“It’s as accurate as I can get it.”