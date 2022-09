Police on State Highway 1 at Ōrari in South Canterbury after a serious crash closed the highway further north at the intersection with Looker Rd on Friday afternoon.

Two people are dead and a third is seriously hurt after a crash that closed a section of SH1 in Canterbury.

Police said both people died at the scene of the two-vehicle crash south of Rangitata about 3.30pm on Friday, at the intersection of the highway and Looker Road.

A third person was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries.

Diversions were in place, but the road has since reopened.