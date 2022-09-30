Police urge caution as 'carnage' reported on SH29, near Tauranga

A social media post warned drivers to be cautious with “at least 20 cars with blown tyres and rims” on the Kaimai Ranges, which connects Waikato to Tauranga.

Motorists are being warned about “carnage” on State Highway 29, near Tauranga, as several motorists report flat tyres due to road conditions.

Video posted to social media by a motorist shows a line of cars pulled over in the wet conditions.

The Bay of Plenty & Waikato Accidents & Traffic Information Twitter page also warned of many vehicles with no lights on.

The warning was echoed by Bay of Plenty Police, who also took to social media urging caution for anyone travelling over the Kaimai Ranges.

Police said the incidents happened were on State Highway 29, Lower Kaimai Ranges, around 38km from Tauranga.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area if possible, or take extreme caution and expect delays.