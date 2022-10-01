'Young child' sole survivor of double fatal crash in Canterbury

Police on State Highway 1 at Ōrari in South Canterbury after a serious crash closed the highway further north at the intersection with Looker Rd on Friday afternoon.

A “young child” is the sole survivor of a crash that killed two people in Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash south of Rangitata about 3.30pm on Friday at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Looker Rd.

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@stuff.co.nz

Two people died in the crash, and a third person was flown to Christchurch Hospital by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand assistant commander Paul Manson said firefighters from Geraldine, Temuka, Rangitata and Washdyke were involved in the response to the crash.

A “young child” was the patient flown to hospital, he said.

“Our hearts go out to all the families and those impacted by this event.”

Brian Laubscher was driving home to Ashburton when he came across the crash site, about a minute after the collision.

When he arrived he saw several people running to the site to help. The crash involved a red ute, and a black Holden saloon, he said.

John Bisset/Stuff Police near the scene of a serious crash north of Timaru on Friday afternoon.

The ute was so badly damaged he was unable to “identify it”. Smoke could still be seen coming out of the engine which had been ejected from the car and was in the middle of the road. The saloon was “absolutely munted”.

"One man went straight up to the ute, took his jacket off, and he hung the jacket over the driver door window and straight away I knew that that person had gone."

Laubscher said he saw many “heroic acts” among the passersby first on the scene including a woman in high vis sitting near a bush holding and comforting somebody.

"I think people acted on instinct. When you come to a site like that there's no doubt about it, you're going to see something horrific and that's going to affect you for life... but you're willing to put that aside and go and help an absolute stranger.”

On Saturday, a police spokesperson said there was no update and that inquiries were continuing.