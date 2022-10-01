Transmission Gully road reopens after major truck fire

Firefighters attempt to control major truck fire on Transmission Gully, north of Wellington.

A section of Transmission Gully road (SH1) closed due to a major truck fire has reopened.

Both northbound and southbound lanes were briefly closed between Paekākāriki and Pāutahanui following the incident, which happened about 8.30am on Saturday. By about 9.15am Waka Kotahi-NZTA reopened the northbound lanes.

At 6pm it confirmed the road had completely reopened, and thanked drivers for their patience.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Karen McDonald said earlier that “the trailer [of the truck] was well-involved in fire on arrival of the first crew”.

There was “no indication” anyone was hurt.

SUPPLIED A truck engulfed in flames on Transmission Gully (SH1) north of Wellington.

Police were helping with traffic control while crews extinguished the flames.