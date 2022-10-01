Truck fire on Transmission Gully causes major traffic delays

Firefighters attempt to control major truck fire on Transmission Gully, north of Wellington.

A section of the Transmission Gully road (SH1), north of Wellington, is closed to southbound traffic after a major truck fire.

Both northbound and southbound lanes were briefly closed between Paekākāriki and Pāutahanui following the incident, which happened about 8.30am on Saturday. But by about 9.15pm Waka Kotahi-NZTA reopened the northbound lanes.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Karen McDonald said “the trailer [of the truck] was well-involved in fire on arrival of the first crew”.

There was “no indication” anyone was hurt, she said.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and use SH59 (the coastal road) as an alternative.

SUPPLIED A truck is engulfed in flames on Transmission Gully (SH1) north of Wellington.

Police were helping with traffic control while crews extinguish the flames. Drivers are advised to delay travel, or use an alternative route to avoid the area.

The crash happened just below the road’s summit near the Paekākāriki end.