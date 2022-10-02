Final judges announced for 2022 Sunday Star-Times Short Story Awards

With entries already flowing, the final judges have been announced for The Sunday Star-Times Short Story Awards.

Faith Wilson will be judging the Emerging Pasifika writer category while last year’s overall winner Dominic Hoey will judge the Milford Foundation Secondary School writer category.

The pair join renowned author Witi Ihimaera who will be judging the emerging Māori category, and novelist Owen Marshall who will choose the overall winner.

For nearly 40 years the competition has launched the careers of New Zealand authors, and with this year’s winner set to take home $7000, and other prizes totalling $4500, it’s set to be hotly contested.

Stephen Barker/Stuff Writer, artist and publisher Faith Wilson will judge the Emerging Pasifika writer category in the 2022 Sunday Star-Times Short Story Awards.

Wilson brings a wealth of experience and talent to her judging role. A Samoan and Pākehā artist, writer and poet, she’s a former writer and editor at The Pantograph Punch as well as a 2022 Michael King writing resident.

Completing her Master of Arts in Creative Writing at the International Institute of Modern Letters in 2014, Wilson was also awarded the Biggs Poetry Prize.

She now runs Saufo`i Press which is dedicated to publishing Moana Pacific poetry, and building a platform for Pasifika authors.

Her own work has been published in many local and international journals and she is passionate about encouraging reading and writing for young people “especially considering the dire state of kids’ literacy in Aotearoa”.

Currently, she’s exploring the short story form and working on a book of narrative poetry combining both short stories and poetry.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Dominic Hoey with his rescue dog Chili, outside his Mt Roskill home.

Aucklander Dominic Hoey was an already established artist when his story, titled 1986, took out both the 2021 award’s open category and the $6000 prize.

Entries are judged anonymously and the one from the poet and rapper, also known as Tourettes, featured a young boy who spends a lot of time in his ‘lonely house’ while his dad pulls double shifts.

Looming large is the Nasa space shuttle crash, which killed all seven onboard, a major event that always stuck with Hoey, who was a child at the time.

His debut novel Iceland was both a New Zealand bestseller and long-listed for the 2018 Ockham Book Award. His third novel, Poor People With Money, has just been released and he’s currently a few thousand words into his next, a social history of a Grey Lynn family.

His advice to budding writers thinking of entering this year’s awards?

“Go online and just google your favourite short story writer and read what they say about writing short stories. That’s what I did.”

Sunday Star-Times editor Tracy Watkins said it’s likely this year’s entries will surpass the 900 received in 2021.

“Every year seems to raise the bar for both the standard and number of entries.”

The closing date for the short story awards is October 31 and winners will be announced in December. The winning entries from each category will be illustrated and published in the Sunday Star-Times and on Stuff over December and January.

The winning entries will also be read to a wider audience on a special podcast, broadcast through Stuff.

Entries are now open for the 2022 Sunday Star-Times short story awards, with prizes totalling more than $10,000 thanks to support from the Milford Foundation and Penguin Random House. Full terms and conditions are available online. You can also enter here. The closing date is October 31.