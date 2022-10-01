Invercargill netballers smash Guinness World Record

Raptors team member Jarrad Strong at the Rata Netball Club Shootathon for Southland Charity Hospital at ILT Stadium Southland on Saturday. The Raptors are the new Guinness World Record holder of the most netball goals shot in a 24-hour timeframe.

A group of Invercargill netballers believe they have smashed the Guinness World Record for the most goals shot in 24 hours – and it didn’t even take them all night.

The Invercargill Rata Netball Club Shootathon for Southland Charity Hospital kicked off at 4.30pm on Friday, with six teams vying to break the Guinness World Record of 14,428 shots while fundraising for the new hospital.

By 3am on Saturday, the Raptors – Georgie Coxon, Dylan Kawana-Waugh, Josh Cocker, Jarrad Strong, Ollie Lemin, Connor Coll, Cougan Bean and Alonzo Burton – had already beaten the previous record set by the Capernwray Netball Club in the United Kingdom.

They didn’t stop there, reaching 31,368 shots by the close of the 24-hour period.

Speaking with two hours left of the marathon effort, team members were confident they would get to more than 30,000 shots, and wanted to especially thank the rapid relief team, which had been “awesome” in providing food and beverages.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Della-May Vining shooting hoops in the closing hours of the Rata Netball Club Shootathon for Southland Charity Hospital.

Rata Netball Club president Andrea de Vries said a second team broke the record at 4am on Saturday morning, with all six teams breaking the previous record by 8am.

“It’s been an absolutely incredible experience, it’s hard to describe, because when you stay here overnight and see each other at 5am without sleep ... there’s an amazing sense of comradery and support,” she said.

“Even when everyone had broken the record early this morning, no one gave up ... it’s just amazing to see everything, and shows how important this is to the community.”

The six teams scored 148,209 goals, not including the invitational team of celebrity shooters which scored 7879.

Guinness World Record titles are approved through a substantial evidence-based verification process.

Official signoff had been given by the Guinness World Records this week for the attempt and 14 independent witnesses included police, MPs, councillors and a qualified umpire.

To break the record, the goals needed to be in the same hoop. The event was filmed.

Southland Charity Hospital founder Melissa Vining said it had been an “incredible event” with amazing energy from all those involved.

The charity hospital was the brain child of Vining and her late husband, Blair Vining, a cancer advocate who died of bowel cancer in 2019.

His daughters, Della-May and Lilly Vining, were shooting for the Makarewa team at the event.