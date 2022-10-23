Births, deaths and surprise romance: Inside the circle of life at Auckland Zoo

Auckland Zoo is celebrating the birth of a 195cm (6 foot 5 inches) baby giraffe, and will invite Aucklanders to give the calf a name in coming weeks.

Romance can be clinical for zoo animals, with keepers deciding who gets paired up. Sometimes though, couples bond unexpectedly, as Melanie Earley reports.

Charlie and Melur have been a couple for more than 15 years, living together and raising children. Their relationship has lasted longer than the average Kiwi marriage, the only difference being – they’re both orangutans.

Living inside the walls of Auckland Zoo, Charlie and Melur, a bonded pair of apes, are considered one of the zoo’s longest-lasting couples.

Normally orangutans are semi-solitary creatures, deputy curator of primates Amy Robbins says, who don’t raise their offspring together – but Charlie and Melur are breaking down those stereotypes.

“Normally, the males will mate with the females and move on and won’t associate with those females or their offspring after that.”

Charlie and Melur however, did not adhere to this rule, and the tightly-bonded pair are currently living together with their second child, a 6-month-old baby named Bahmi.

“Charlie is a very gentle male orangutan. Normally they would have nothing to do with their offspring and could be quite aggressive, but they’re able to be together in one enclosure.”

The orangutan lovebirds don’t have a traditional story of meeting by chance at a party or swiping through apps like Tinder or Bumble, instead being paired up by the zoo’s species co-ordinators.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Bahmi the baby orangutan lives with her parents Charlie and Melur inside Auckland Zoo.

Robbins says all breeding at the zoo is done in a “scientifically robust” way and taken very seriously by staff.

“We can’t anthropomorphise these animals too much as we don’t know if they're capable of love, but we do have closely bonded pairs here. Animals have an instinct to breed and reproduce.”

Pairing inside the zoo can be quite different from pairing in the wild, Robbins explains, as breeding pairs are picked by species coordinators based on compatibility.

Unlike the ‘psychometric testing’ by experts on shows like Married at First Sight, computer systems help zoo staff figure out which animals will work well together to get the best possible breeding –and for the most part, it’s successful.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Amy Robbins works with the primates at Auckland Zoo.

“We’re lucky to have quite a few babies at the moment, but we are never just breeding animals so we can have cute babies at the zoo,” Robbins says.

Another bonded pair Robbins remembers fondly was two otters who have both since died.

“They were the closest pair I’d ever seen – these two were just so in tune with one another and just spent their time enjoying each other’s company.”

Robbins explains some animals at the zoo live in monogamous pairs, while others live in larger family units.

“A lot of research around the relationships animals form are changing – for example we always thought siamang gibbons were monogamous, but new research suggests they may be more flexible with this.”

However, Auckland Zoo’s two siamang gibbons, Intan and Kera, have been a bonded pair for nearly 10 years.

In 2017 the pair even made a leap for freedom, escaping to an area outside their enclosure until they were lured back with their favourite foods including banana and grapes.

They have no offspring as Kera has permanent contraception due to her life being at risk if she were to give birth.

Grace Watson/Auckland Zoo Auckland Zoo has two siamang gibbons, who have been a bonded pair for almost a decade.

”We only have the two siamang,” Robbins says. “Sometimes zoo visitors ask us why we don’t have more, but two is a natural grouping for them, and they’re very territorial animals.”

Other animals including cotton-top tamarins (small South American monkeys) live in monogamous family groups, Robbins says, where one alpha breeding pair produces the offspring.

“The others in the family become reproductively suppressed so only these two can reproduce to stop in-breeding within the family.”

Robbins says it’s important for the zoo to make sure social animals aren’t on their own for a long time, and that animals living in groups also have enough space to enjoy some alone time.

Lucy Xia/Stuff Auckland Zoo is located in central Auckland, by Western Springs Park.

There are currently over 1400 animals representing 135 different species at Auckland Zoo.

When Stuff requested data on births and deaths, the zoo said 3508 animals had died during the last three years. It later clarified that most of those were insects, including 655 wētāpunga.

A subsequent request for information on the zoo’s mammals revealed 53 had been born over three years, and 46 had died.

The new arrivals included porcupines, known as porcupettes, otters, tamarins, squirrel monkeys, zebras, baboons, an orangutan, nyalas, a red panda, a wallaby and a white rhino.

Auckland Zoo/Supplied A baby giraffe was born at the zoo on August 19, measuring 195cm.

All but three of the mammal deaths were due to euthanasia, an Auckland Zoo spokesperson says, adding it’s “unusual” for an animal to die naturally in its habitat due to the healthcare animals receive.

“Our keepers usually identify health issues long before they become terminal,” the spokesperson says.

"When an animal’s health issues are impacting its welfare negatively and there’s no hope for successful treatment or recovery, it’s standard practise to euthanise them to prevent unnecessary suffering.”

But it isn’t always issues with physical health that leads to euthanasia.

AUCKLAND ZOO Cotton-top tamarins live in monogamous family groups with one breeding pair.

The spokesperson says it’s not uncommon for an animal to become ostracised from its social group in the wild, which can lead to injury or death.

If that happens at the zoo, staff try to re-home or integrate the animal into another group, but if that’s not possible then sometimes euthanasia is the “kindest outcome”.

One of the recent deaths by euthanasia at the zoo was Inkosi, a 20-year-old male white rhino.

In late March, Inkosi stopped eating and became “extremely” lethargic. The vet team carried out a full examination under general anaesthetic and results indicated Inkosi had signs of kidney failure.

Auckland Zoo/Supplied Inkosi, a 20-year-old white rhino, was euthanised in early 2022 after showing signs of kidney failure.

Treatment failed to improve Inkosi’s condition and tests showed he was continuing to deteriorate, so staff made the decision to euthanise him.

The specialist team who care for the rhino herd at the zoo said Inkosi was “very gentle and friendly, loved a mud wallow, especially in the rain, [and] always enjoyed a good scratch”.

“Inkosi is a big loss to the Zoo and to the rhino programme, and he’ll be greatly missed.”

A zoo spokesperson says unlike their wild counterparts, animals at the zoo are not subject to starvation, dehydration, predation or untreated disease and often live much longer as a consequence.

Supplied Bahmi the baby orangutan lives with both parents in an enclosure at Auckland Zoo.

“This brings its own challenges with geriatric health issues that you might rarely see in the wild, and the ability of vets and keepers to identify these early is essential.”

Other deaths over the last three years included two elderly lions named Zulu and Malik, otters, spider monkeys, an orangutan, capybaras, zebras, including a 3-month-old foal with congenital conditions, kunekune pigs and little red flying foxes.

A 16-year-old fur seal named Kaiako, a red panda, wallabies, meerkats, Sumatran tiger Berani and some Tasmanian devils also died during that time period.

Wanita, the 42-year-old Bornean orangutan, was one of three mammals who didn’t die by euthanasia.

Auckland Zoo/Supplied Lion brothers Malik and Zulu were euthanised on “welfare grounds” in April 2021.

She died in March just a few weeks short of her next birthday after keepers found her unresponsive in an access tunnel.

They performed CPR until vets arrived, but Wanita she couldn’t be revived. An autopsy showed she had died from a heart attack – her old age and a chronic respiratory issue she’d had for years were also contributing factors.

The two other animals that died from natural causes rather than euthanasia were both red-necked wallabies.

The first wallaby died in June 2020, and a post-mortem revealed a rapid-onset severe infection called mandibular which spread to the lungs and soft tissue.

Auckland Zoo/Supplied Wanita, Charlie and Melur were the three orangutans living at Auckland Zoo in a group.

Two months later another wallaby died from chronic toxoplasmosis, which the zoo says is present in the wallaby habitat due to being shed by domestic cats.

What happens to the zoo animals after death isn’t widely known, but there’s no chance of them being shot and dissected in front of crowds like the infamous case of Marius the giraffe who met a grisly public end at Copenhagen Zoo in 2014.

Animals at Auckland Zoo are either buried or cremated after death, and it often comes down down to the size of the animal.

Most buried animals are interred at an undisclosed location off-site, while a few, including the elderly elephant Kashin who died in 2009, and hippos Faith and Fudge, were buried in private areas at the zoo.

Having to say goodbye to animals at the zoo, whether it’s because they’re being transferred internationally or reaching the end of their lives, is “very, very hard”, Robbins says.

“It is a hard thing to deal with, but you can’t be selfish because you know it is what’s best for the animal, but we do form bonds working with them for so many years.”

Deaths can also be hard on the other animals.

John Selkirk/Stuff Kashin the Elephant was a popular member of the zoo family – she is buried onsite. (File photo)

Wanita the elderly orangutan was the closest friend of loved-up couple Charlie and Melur, and when she died it brought an end to the “happy trio” the three apes enjoyed for many years.

“It was an interesting relationship,” Robbins says.

“Charlie and Wanita never wanted to mate but they got on well with each other platonically, while Wanita and Melur also got on well.

“This was unusual as normally female orangutans don’t get on well with each other, but they were a happy trio.”

Shortly after Wanita’s death Melur gave birth to baby Bahmi, bringing the orangutan numbers at the zoo back up to three.

And so continues the circle of life.