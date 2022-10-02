Soldier killed in double-fatal Canterbury crash

Police on State Highway 1 at Ōrari in South Canterbury after a serious crash closed the highway further north at the intersection with Looker Rd on Friday afternoon.

A Canterbury-based soldier was killed in a double-fatal crash that left a young child with serious injuries in hospital.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash south of Rangitata, South Canterbury, about 3.30pm on Friday at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Looker Rd.

Two people died in the crash, and a young child was flown to Christchurch Hospital by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

On Sunday, a Defence Force spokesperson confirmed an army soldier from a Burnham-based unit was killed in the crash.

“A young child was also involved and is currently receiving care at Starship Children’s Hospital,” the spokesperson said. The man’s family had requested privacy.

“The NZ Army’s thoughts are with the soldier’s family, friends and colleagues at this tragic time and will continue to offer support as appropriate.”

Fire and Emergency New Zealand assistant commander Paul Manson earlier said firefighters from Geraldine, Temuka, Rangitata and Washdyke responded to the crash.

John Bisset/Stuff Police near the scene of a serious crash north of Timaru on Friday afternoon.

“Our hearts go out to all the families and those impacted by this event.”

Brian Laubscher was driving home to Ashburton when he came across the crash site, about a minute after the collision.

When he arrived he saw several people running to the site to help. The crash involved a red ute, and a black Holden saloon, he said.

The ute was so badly damaged he was unable to “identify it”. Smoke could be seen coming out of the engine which had been ejected from the car and was in the middle of the road. The saloon was “absolutely munted”.

"One man went straight up to the ute, took his jacket off, and he hung the jacket over the driver door window and straight away I knew that that person had gone."

Laubscher said he saw many “heroic acts” among the passersby first on the scene including a woman in hi-vis sitting near a bush holding and comforting somebody.

"I think people acted on instinct. When you come to a site like that there's no doubt about it, you're going to see something horrific and that's going to affect you for life... but you're willing to put that aside and go and help an absolute stranger.”

A police spokesperson said on Sunday there was no update on the crash.