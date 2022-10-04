New earthquake forecast shows significant increase in shaking probability

It i

Kathryn George Subduction zones have produced the five largest earthquakes ever measured. The zone near New Zealand will produce a similar earthquake at some point.

The likelihood and strength of future earthquake shaking is higher than previously understood for nearly all of New Zealand – and in some places by more than twice as much, new modelling shows.

The earthquake hazard across the country is, on average, 50% higher than was thought a decade ago – information that will have implications for Government policy as well as the engineering, building, and insurance industries.

Those are the high-level findings of an update to the National Seismic Hazard Model (NSHM), which will be published on Tuesday.

The NSHM is an official earthquake forecast. It shows how likely it is that an earthquake of a given strength will occur within a given area, over a given time frame.

Tom Cuthbert/Belmont Photographs taken by the first people to legally re-enter the Christ Church Cathedral since the 2011 Canterbury earthquakes.

Much like a weather forecast, it is not a prediction – It is a probabilistic model of what is likely. It does not estimate how much damage an earthquake will cause, and an increase in earthquake hazard does not necessarily equate to an increase in its impact on the surface.

The NSHM, which is led by GNS Science, was first developed in the 1980s but has not been significantly updated for around two decades. The latest update was years in the making and had input from more than 50 scientists.

Broadly speaking, it shows the earthquake hazard is higher in much of the country.

“The forecast ground shaking – the hazard – has increased across the country with an average increase of about 50% or more,” said Dr Matt Gerstenberger, a seismologist at GNS Science who led the project.

“In general, the range is from no change to more than doubling.”

The model is highly complex, and produces a range of possible scenarios. To understand the extent of the hazard in a given area, there were many factors to consider, Gerstenberger said.

Broadly speaking, the results suggest earthquake hazard is highest along the eastern coast of the North Island.

A sample of results released before the model’s publication shows the likelihood that peak ground acceleration (PGA) – the shaking intensity from an earthquake, measured in g-force (g) – will be exceeded in the next 50 years.

In Wellington, there is a 10% likelihood that shaking will exceed 0.82g – which is an extreme level of shaking –and a 2% likelihood it will exceed 1.42g. They are more than double the figures of 0.32g and 0.52g calculated in the 2010 iteration of the model respectively.

Locations where there’s a 10% chance of shaking above 0.5g – a level in which objects would be flying through the air – in the next 50 years are Blenheim, Gisborne, and Napier. All three are more than double their 2010 figure.

A major influence on the results is the Hikurangi subduction zone, the area off the coast of the eastern North Island where two tectonic plates are locked.

Subduction zones produce the world’s most powerful earthquakes, which often result in tsunamis. Recent examples include the 2011 disaster in Japan, and the 2004 disaster in Indonesia, each of which caused widespread devastation.

The Hikurangi is one of the world’s few subduction zones that has not produced significant shaking since earthquakes have been measured with scientific instruments.

A growing body of research, much of it from the last decade, has shown it can – and, inevitably, will – produce a mammoth earthquake likely to cause significant shaking in much of the country.

“[The Hikurangi] is something that we knew would have an impact on the hazard model, and it does represent a significant source of shaking hazard for much of New Zealand and can affect much of the country,” Gerstenberger said.

“But our other well-known faults continue to be significant. The Alpine Fault, the Wellington fault, the faults they connect with – those are all still faults that are there, they're present, and affecting the hazard results that we get.”

The updated NSHM involved modelling hundreds of thousands of possible ruptures on the nearly 1000 known fault lines in New Zealand, and modelling many more possible ruptures on fault lines we don’t know about.

It incorporated the latest science on earthquake dynamics, analyses of past earthquakes, and used advanced computing to calculate the ranges of probabilities.

“The national model has incorporated the best available science globally,” Gerstenberger said.

“It has considered a huge amount of new data, and it really brought in our most up-to-date understanding of how earthquakes occur and how they interact together... really, I think this represents world-leading science.”

Julian Thomson/Stuff Geologists inspect a section of the Kekerengu Fault rupture in coastal Marlborough in November 2016.

Because the forecast is widely used by industries to determine future risk, they are likely to have a ripple effect.

As of Tuesday, the extent of the impact was not immediately clear.

“We’re going to carefully consider [the] complex range of results and how we fold that into the building regulatory system,” said Dave Gittings, building performance and engineering team manager at the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

“We are working with Engineering New Zealand to understand the changes and how this will impact what we need to do to change the design standards for new builds. We are also working with the engineering societies on how we would use this on the seismic assessments that are currently been undertaken, but that will not happen until we've worked out how to fold it into the new regulatory system.”

There were currently no plans to change the earthquake-prone building regulatory system, he said.

It will likely factor into the insurance industry, too.

“Because of the complexity of the model, it's not a straightforward thing to slot it straight in, unfortunately,” said Dr Jo Horrocks, chief resilience and research officer at the Earthquake Commission (EQC).

“That will take some time, and insurers and reinsurers and EQC will take some time to consider the results and whether that's going to affect their premium pricing.”

The model is available on the GNS website.