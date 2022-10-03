Spring is on pause, cold air from 'belly of the polar region' on the way

October should mark the middle of spring, but a cold blast is promising to make this week feel like a return to mid-winter.

During Wednesday and Thursday, a surge of cold air straight from “the belly of the polar region" will hit the country, Niwa said.

MetService predicts the “intense cold outbreak” could bring snow to sea level in parts of the South Island.

In Christchurch, snow in October has not happened in over 50 years.

Strong winds, snow and bitterly cold temperatures could stress livestock, MetService said. Frosts could also damage crops.

“While widespread warning amounts of snow are unlikely there is a high probability that many South Island roads will be affected and some roads over the lower and central North Island,” MetService said.

MetService meteorologist Ciaran Doolin said on Sunday the cold air could possibly bring snow to sea level in the main centres of the South Island.

The cold front was expected to arrive in Southland about midday on Tuesday and arrive in the North Island late on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

MetService said snow at sea level in Christchurch was possible on Wednesday evening. That day, the city has a forecast high of just 11C, and a low of -1C.

Wednesday should be slightly better in Wellington, with a forecast high of 13C and a low of 2C. Widespread showers are also expected during the day, while snow to 300 metres is possible in the evening, MetService said.

Auckland fairs much better than both of those cities on Wednesday, with the low expected to be just 8C. The high is 16C and the day is expected to be partly cloudy with a few showers.