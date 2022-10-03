Government commits funding to clean up the Ocean Beach landfill at Bluff

Ocean Beach, in Bluff, was closed in 2019 while a specialist clean-up of asbestos was done on the beach area. The Government will now give money to clean up the site of the old landfill. (File photo)

The Government has committed more than $400,000 in funding to clean up the Ocean Beach landfill, one of six contaminated sites, to reduce the risk to public health.

Environment Minister David Parker said: “Historic landfills can become a threat to communities and the environment as the effects of climate change and extreme weather events become more pronounced. This project will take us closer to cleaning up the Ocean Beach Landfill site and stopping further contamination of the surrounding area, both onshore and offshore.”

The work will be done in partnership and led by DOC with the support of Environment Southland and the Invercargill City Council.

The total cost of the Ocean Beach project is $422,900.00, with $177,500.00 of that coming from the Contaminated Sites Remediation Fund.

Asbestos was found at the Ocean Beach site in March 2018. It was thought coastal erosion caused the landfill site to spill asbestos on to the foreshore beneath the old Ocean Beach Freezing Works site.

In 2019 a specialist clean-up of asbestos fragments was carried out on the beach.

The new allocations of funding from the Contaminated Sites Remediation Fund (CSRF) address historical contamination, which in many cases started in the nineteenth century.

The $2.08 million funding from the Contaminated Sites Remediation Fund for the six projects will be bolstered by $1.55m from project partners, for a total of $3.63m across the projects.

The other sites that will receive funding are the Oamaru Gasworks site, the former Tokatea and Victoria Battery Mines in the Thames-Coromandel district, former military buildings at the Awaroa/Godley Head Reserve near Lyttelton, and at several homes within the boundaries of a former landfill at Opawa, south-east Christchurch.