Sparks fly at meeting to discuss residents' concerns with Sonning Car Park development

The prospect of cheaper homes being built near leafy River Road villas has residents concerned.

A $200 million development of 262 apartments on Sonning Car Park in Claudelands, possibly part-funded by Kainga Ora, has been mooted and met with anxiety within the community.

On Sunday Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate met with residents. She said the project was in the very early stages of design but a question from the member of public on other plans apart from the “giant ghetto”, was met with an awkward pause.

“We have started with some concepts, with some proposals, but it is not decided yet.

“The proposal does not include social housing. Kainga Ora are a potential partner for funding. The trust are looking to funding design operational models.

“We have not agreed on the final outcome and there is a lot of water to go under the bridge.”

Southgate said her expectation would be to talk publicly about the plan, but it was still too early.

TOM LEE/STUFF/Waikato Times Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said the Sonning Car Park development was still in its early stages.

Chesterman, who called the meeting, said he was tipped off about the project by a senior council staffer who described it as an experiment in high density living. Guardians of Claudelands was created to oversee the protection, enhancement and proper usage of the historic heritage neighbourhood of Claudelands.

“We know Sonning has been available for development for some years.

“What has deterred developers, however, is a very challenging site,” Chesterman said.

He listed geo tech issues, the steep cliff, 100-year-old sewerage and water pipes, potential impact on the stability of the railway bridge and 18,000 cars per day amongst the challenges.

“Can you imagine,600 people and no one will own a car. It is more than the number of people residing in the entire heritage area.

“You are coming into an area which is probably the most significant heritage zone in the city, I would say most of the homes here are 80-120 years old, so to produce a rock star development, you are not taking into consideration the majority of the heritage zone.”

Southgate said if someone had not leaked the information, the anxiety could have been answered in the next phase.

TOM LEE/STUFF/Waikato Times Affordable housing coming to a significant heritage zone sparks concerns during a public meeting at Link House on Sunday.

“We are here to listen and genuinely interested in what the community thinks. But do not think we have come with the design that is anywhere near the final design.”

Hamilton MP David Bennett asked Southgate to provide a commitment that Kainga Ora would not purchase any houses if the development went ahead.

While Southgate reiterated that the project was not a public housing development, district plan committee chairperson Ryan Hamilton said the project was specifically designed for first home buyers and Kainga Ora was developing streams of investments to transition some of their people from social housing into the equity purchase model.

“This is designed purely for the first home buyers to get them in the marketplace.

“For young people today, they look at $800,000 to $1M to buy a house. This model is set up for around $400,000 give or take, where they can get equity to enter a model.

Tom Lee/Stuff Sonning Car Park in Claudelands.

“...and five to 10 years later, they get a CPI adjustment, but then a new generation comes in and buy it.”

Fosters Construction chief executive officer Leonard Gardner said they wanted to help with the social issues around housing and not develop social housing.

“From Foster’s perspective this isn’t a commercial development opportunity. This is the project we are doing with no development margin to assist achieving more affordable housing outcomes for our community.

“There’s a range of options from $300,000 onwards, for people to get into the market.”

Other issues discussed at the meeting were parking problems, traffic management and potential development options like the green space.

Jenny Dolton said currently cars arrived every Monday to Friday morning at 7am and park along the streets.

“If young families moved into the apartments, will they not have cars?”

Southgate assured traffic management was one of the issues that needed to be solved in any draft designs.