Thousands of university staff striking 'to make ends meet' as wages lag behind inflation

TEU members, pictured on September 21, at the University of Otago vote on strike action.

About 7000 academics, researchers and general staff from all eight universities will strike this week.

The date and duration of the strike will be announced on Tuesday.

They are striking over wages, which have not kept up with inflation or revenue increases across the sector.

Thousands of university workers will go on strike in the coming days, just weeks away from the end of the academic term.

Industrial action was supported by all eight universities, with Tertiary Education Union members saying they were angry and worried about the future of the sector. It does not include polytechs.

When the strike will take place and for how long will be announced on Tuesday afternoon, but it will occur this week.

The union is asking for an 8% pay rise for its members, who range from academics to university support staff, amid concerns of a widening gap between wages and inflation.Many say they have seen colleagues leave the country – and sector – for better working conditions.

Researcher Laura Starling​, 29, said she just wanted to keep her pay cheque to be above the cost of living.

Earlier this year her landlord wanted to increase the rent by $150 a week. She and her partner negotiated down to an overall 25% increase.

“This year especially has been very tough,” Starling said, saying the strike was related to the rising cost of living. “Everything is more expensive.

“Pretty much all the people I work around are young people my age, who don’t own their own home and have precarious employment.”

Laura Starling Laura Starling with partner Brandon Johnstone. Earlier this year their rent went up by 25%.

Starling had recently returned to study, but said some years she was juggling up to five contracts for different fixed-term positions at the University of Otago. Since 2014, she has had over 30 different contracts.

Irena Brörens​, assistant national secretary for the TEU, believed the union’s request was “simply fair and reasonable at a time of unprecedented pressure on household budgets”.

About 7000 employees were eligible to strike, she said, and the action could see a halt to lectures during a time when students were preparing for exams.

Andrew Lessells​, president of the New Zealand Union of Student Associations, said all student associations were in full support of the strike.

He questioned why student fees were increased by the maximum level permitted each year when their teachers’ wages didn’t match inflation.

“You’ve got to ask, are students getting value for money?

“Universities seem good at building new buildings ... but ultimately only two groups matter. The students and the staff.”

However, Lessells pointed out that staff were often students themselves.

“Researchers, tutors, demonstrators ... people in precarious positions [at universities] are often students.

“We don’t talk enough about it ... if you’re in undergrad [studies], you’re often being taught by post-graduate students.”

Although the eight universities have different collective agreements, they have co-ordinated for the strike to take place in unison. Across the sector, 87% of union members were in favour of striking.

The decision to strike followed a vote on September 21 by union members.

Negotiations between the union and university sector began in July, but months later they had not reached an agreement.

Brörens said without the sector matching inflation, the universities were essentially offering “an effective pay cut”.

According to a recent report by economic research agency Business and Economic Research Ltd, commissioned by the TEU, staffing costs across the universities had increased by 7%, compared with a 45% increase in revenue from student fees.

The data was collected over a 12-year period, when the average funding increase included 16.5% from the Government and 48% from research revenue.

When the report was released in August, Rob Stowell​, the University of Canterbury’s TEU branch president, called it “disturbing”.

“We’ve known for some time that our salaries have been falling behind our colleagues overseas and in other professions.

“But to see such hard data that shows the extent to which we’re being deprioritised by our employers is a real kick in the guts,” he said.