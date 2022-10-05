'They said we couldn't do it ... so we we did it anyway': Departing Southland District councillors say goodbye

Southland District councillors not standing for re-election are, from left, Bruce Ford, Karyn Owen, Ebel Kremer, George Harpur and John Douglas. The five attended the final council meeting of the term in Te Anau on Wednesday.

Bruce Ford was told multiple times during his political career that things couldn’t be done.

“So we did it anyway,” he said during his valedictory speech at the Southland District Council's final meeting of the term on Wednesday.

Ford, a councillor representing Stewart Island for the past 15 years, is one of five elected members with a combined 58-years experience on the council who are not seeking re-election.

The others are councillors George Harpur [18 years], John Douglas [15 years], Ebel Kremer [seven years] and Karyn Owen [three years].

Their departure will leave a big gap in experience around the table, but Owen said she believed fresh voices next term would be a healthy thing.

Ford, during his valedictory speech, reeled off numerous island projects he helped get across the line, despite being told they couldn’t be done, while on the Stewart Island County Council, community board and district council.

This included a marine VHF transmitter on the island’s Rakeahua block in the 1980s; a reticulated electricity system, a new town hall, a new museum and the visitor levy, introduced in 2013.

The visitor levy legislation required massive persistence to get across the line, he said.

“Eric Roy, our MP. at the time, was our champion. Nail-biting times, often frustrating, but every time I was told ‘it can’t be done’, I remembered all the other things that they said Stewart Island Community Board, SDC and our communities of resourceful people couldn’t do. And we did it.”

The departing councillors touched on the challenges faced and successes had during their terms, and the support of their families.

Douglas likened politics to a tug boat trying to turn around the Queen Mary.

“When you push on your own you don’t push very far, but when you get two or three others ... with you, you can make meaningful change.”