Seeking the Shiner: The vagrant who lived rough in New Zealand for decades

The Shiner: the man who lived rough in the Deep South for seven decades

He came to New Zealand in search of gold, but the tall handsome trickster known as the Shiner would spend more than five decades living rough in the deep south.

Edmond (Ned) Slattery died at the Otago Benevolent Institution in Caversham, Dunedin, on August 11 1927, aged 87.

His gravestone at Dunedin’s Andersons Bay Cemetery reads: “My swaggering has finished now.

“Yes. Finished. So now I say goodbye.”

News of his death was widely published in newspapers around the country, including the Evening Post under the headline ‘Passing of a Celebrity’.

It was a far cry from his days on the road. Whenever the thin man with the loping stride passed through Oamaru the morning paper would publish details of his arrival and departure in the personal column, according to former politician/author John A Lee in his book Shiner Slattery (1964).

His death “removes one of the most picturesque figures from the highways and byways” of the South Island, the Evening Post article said.

Slattery, who was born in County Clare, Ireland, about the time the Treaty of Waitangi was signed, emigrated to work in the goldfields in Australia in 1869. He later moved to Queenstown to try his luck panning for gold on the Shotover River.

While his transient life continued, he switched from the lure of gold to working as a shearer and picking up labouring jobs where he could.

Slattery was able to walk long distances in a single day – a show of stamina equally matched by ability to talk on diverse subjects.

Supplied A sketch of Edmond Slattery, who was nicknamed the Shiner.

He was known for his penchant for alcohol and ability to dance the Irish jig, with the former influencing the latter, and he became a popular person on the road and in the pubs he frequented.

Slattery, a devout Catholic, was given the nickname the Shiner due to his aversion to work.

“The Shiner appeared to have no relations. He was always a solitary individual,” the Evening Post wrote.

Supplied The Shiner tried gold panning, shearing and labouring, but didn’t enjoy working much.

“He knew thousands intimately, and almost everybody in the country he traversed for generations know him. Yet he was always alone on his tramps.”

But it was his tricks – such as scamming a free meal or alcohol – that drove the myth behind the Shiner.

One of those tricks, The Press reported, was that the Shiner had stolen a theodolite – used for surveying – and then went outside a Temuka bar to begin ‘surveying’ the surrounding property.

Slattery told the concerned publican his bar was actually built on a road and would have to be “shifted back”.

Supplied/NgÄ Taonga The Shiner (Ivan Beavis) takes a swig in this scene from the Shining with the Shiner (1976) while actor Ian Mune looks on.

But after much discussion between the parties, a bribe of £20 saw the ‘surveyor’ on his merry way.

Another scam involved then publican Richard Seddon, who later became Premier of New Zealand. Slattery reportedly visited his bar and sort assurances from Seddon that he took stamps for payment. But after he had drunk his fill, he didn’t produce any postage stamps – he stamped his foot a

Decades on the road meant he would clock-up many miles and wear out his boots, but luckily he had a cunning plan to replace each battered pair.

The Shiner, the Evening Star reported, would walk into an isolated store and ask if he could take a pair of boots to his friend, who was stuck in the bush with no shoes, and would pay him on their return.

NgÄ Taonga Sound and Vision. A behind the scenes shot taken during the filming of Shining with the Shiner, with Beavis, playing Slattery, talking with John A Lee, who wrote several of Shiner stories.

The shopkeeper declined, but agreed to lend one of the pair. Slattery would then visit another store to try the same trick for the other shoe.

His exploits were covered in several books penned by John A Lee, and his work inspired the 1976 TV show Shining With The Shiner.

Lee, who died in 1982, wrote of the show: “Good script, good characterisation, comic incidents comically filmed.

“Probably the only film ever made in New Zealand which had a laugh in every minute.”

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The Shiner’s headstone reads: “My swaggering has finished now.”

A description of Slattery, courtesy of Te Ara: the Encyclopaedia of New Zealand, said: “Unlike most swaggers he was fastidious with his attire and affected a down-at-heel gentlemanly appearance.

“He wore a battered and holed straw boater tied to his lapel with a bootlace, a starched or celluloid collar around his neck, a dark tie faded green by the sun, a waistcoat, shrunken dark trousers, carefully fitted boots, and he carried a cane or an umbrella (or at least the handle thereof) under his arm.”

But the Shiner’s life was not a comedy. A hard life living rough and drinking heavily eventually took its toll.

Newspaper records from his time on the road – largely limited to the lower South Island – revealed the Shiner had a couple of brushes with the law.

That included spending two days in prison with hard labour after he was caught “being illegally” in a grocer's shop in Oamaru shortly after Christmas 1888.

In 1917, The Waimate Advertiser reported the “well known character and knight of the road” appeared in the local courthouse because he was unable to “walk the chalk line”, but was later discharged.

In the 1920s, he was still walking the roads of the south, but by 1927 he was living in a hut near Outram.

He became ill that winter and was taken to Dunedin’s Otago Benevolent Institution in Caversham. Within a week Slattery, who had ‘senile decay’ and gangrene on his toes, suffered a heart attack and died.