Robbers who brandished hammers in Christchurch store sought by police

Police are seeking information from the public after three offenders robbed a jewellery store in Merivale.

Police are hunting three armed robbers who brandished hammers as they raided a jewellery store.

The trio entered the shop on Papanui Rd in Merivale, Christchurch about 11.45am on Monday, police said, stealing a number of items.

Footage from the shop shows the men clad in black and with face coverings and wearing either hoods or hats and gloves.

Two can clearly be seen holding claw hammers, and at least two hold bags.

“Police are in the early stages of an investigation into the incident, including conducting a scene examination,” a spokesperson said.

It comes just days after a Merivale photographic store was ramraided for the fifth time in less than 25 years, and a Yaldhurst store was similarly targeted, both on Friday.

Anyone with information about Monday’s robbery is asked to call police on 105, Crime Stoppers or 0800 555 111, or online via www.police.govt.nz/use-105, referencing file number 221003/5487.