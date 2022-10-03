Bus exchange horror as large group of teenagers cheer on mass brawl

A person was arrested following a brawl between about six young people in Christchurch’s main bus depot. (File photo)

Commuters watched on in horror as a brawl broke out among a group of about six young people at Christchurch’s central bus station during rush hour.

At least a dozen others crowded around the fight, either egging them on or trying to break it up, a frightened witness said.

One of those involved fled to the safety of a waiting bus, but was chased and punched in front of the startled driver.

Did you witness the fight? Do you know more? Email reporters@press.co.nz

A person who was at the Colombo St interchange to get bus home from work said the fight was “shocking” and “distressing” for those nearby, and happened in front of women and young families with children.

READ MORE:

* Violent or just misunderstood? The rise of New Zealand's 'hoodrat' youth subculture

* Bus lounge, mall 'aren't particularly safe', school warns after attacks on students

* Wild brawl breaks out between AFL fans during season opener at the MCG



Security were at the scene and staff eventually managed to break it up, with police later making an arrest.

It comes amid an apparent rise in a disturbing youth subculture, styled on the United Kingdom’s “roadmen’” and Australia’s “eshays”, styled around “acting tough” and involving ramraids, car thefts, assaults, and intimidation.

The fight broke out between about 6pm on Monday as commuters headed home from work.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff One commuter described the incident as “shocking”, and said the fight broke out in from of young families. (File photo).

A witness, who asked not to be named, was walking into the depot to catch his bus when “a bunch of people” ran in from outside.

The man said a number of people dressed in hoodies and sweatpants were fighting, “with everyone rallying around trying to break it up or encourage it”.

He said he saw a few people who were “really angry and instigating the brawl”, and swinging their fists.

“It was pretty shocking to see, and quite distressing. It’s not nice to see at all.”

He said there were security guards in the area, “but there’s only so much you can do between so many people”.

One person tried to run onto a bus for refuge, he said, encouraged by the bus driver, but was followed and was punched at the bus entry, “right next to the driver”.

He guessed the fighting lasted for about three minutes before it was broken up by staff who separated the group. “Some individuals were still angry and wanting to fight.”

The man estimated that all those involved were under the age of 18.

He feared for his safety, he said, and for the others in the area, but said it wouldn’t stop him taking the bus.

But he believed it didn’t give a good impression.

“Maybe police need to patrol there. They’ve got to come up with something.

“Imagine it’s your first day taking the bus and that happens.”