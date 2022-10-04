Auckland rail closures: What's happening, why it matters and who'll be affected

KiwiRail and AT representatives talk about proposed rail closures in Auckland.

Auckland’s public transport users are facing their biggest disruption ever after Auckland Transport and KiwiRail announced long shutdowns of three rail lines for essential work.

Why it matters

Thousands of Auckland train riders will be put out as three rail lines will be closed for extended periods in 2023.

The Eastern line is facing a nearly one-year shutdown between March and December next year.

Buses will replace the cancelled services, but Auckland Transport is already under pressure due to bus driver shortages.

The breakdown

KiwiRail is replacing the rock foundations below the tracks to make sure the tracks will be able to deal with an expected growing number of people on trains.

Auckland Transport/Supplied A map showing the shutdowns planned for Auckland's rail network over 2022-2023.

Some foundations haven’t been renewed since they were first laid in the 1870s and are in desperate need of upgrades.

Auckland’s under-maintained rail network has been the subject of a series of reports commissioned over the past years, which highlighted a $200 million catch-up was needed and that disruption could last for years.

The work will cost $330 million and last for several years. It will move progressively across the rail network, with the Southern Line first off the rank.

Following the usual Christmas/New Year network-wide closure, that line, between Ōtāhuhu and Newmarket, will remain closed until late March – as will the Onehunga Line.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland's remaining diesel passenger units end their service in July 2022 on the Papakura-Pukekohe line.

Work will then move to the Eastern Line, which will be closed for most of 2023.

KiwiRail and Auckland Transport said they were still working through the schedule for the next sections of work, in 2024.

Who said what?

KiwiRail capital projects chief operating officer David Gordon said he appreciated the work would frustrate commuters, but needed to be done to provide more reliable train services.

He said the shutdown needed to happen given the scale of the work, as using evening, weekend and holiday line closures would see the project take decades to finish.

Darek Koper​, Auckland Transport’s group manager for metro services, said trains had huge capacity when full, which buses didn’t have. He said the agency would have to adapt as the project worked its way through various stages.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Auckland Transport’s Darek Koper said replacement services would be provided as they were needed.

“This will be devastating for confidence in the rail network and in the wider public transport system,” Matt Lowrie, from urban advocacy group Greater Auckland, said.

