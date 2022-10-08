Analysis: New council will have to tackle transport, climate, rates, and stadium

Christchurch ratepayers will likely find out who the new mayor is on Saturday. Phil Mauger, left, and David Meates are the two favourites.

ANALYSIS: How will we pay for a 30,000-seat stadium? Is light rail worth investing in? How will coastal communities adapt to climate change?

These are just some of the critical questions the newly-elected Christchurch City Council will have to answer during its three-year term.

It will also have to decide what happens with the council’s stricken investment company, whether major transport changes go ahead, and if an 8.5% rates rise in 2025 is acceptable.

The makeup of the 17-person council is likely to be confirmed on Saturday afternoon, when the first results of the local elections are released.

READ MORE:

* Council urged to rethink use of controversial pesticide near waterways

* For the first time in two years, no Christchurch recycling went to landfill

* A quarter of Christchurch votes are in so far - but time is ticking

* Who will lead Christchurch into the future?

* A maverick councillor and former bureaucrat battle it out to become Christchurch's next mayor



A new mayor is guaranteed, as incumbent Lianne Dalziel is stepping down after nine years.

The favourites to take over are Burwood councillor Phil Mauger and former health board boss David Meates.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Phil Mauger, left, and David Meates, right, are the two mayoral frontrunners. They are pictured during a debate last month.

The newly elected council will serve until October 2025, and will represent nearly 400,000 people.

One of its first major decisions will be determining the future of Christchurch City Holdings Ltd (CCHL), the company that runs the council’s major businesses.

CCHL was set up in the 1990s to separate politicians from the companies.

In November, councillors will receive the results of a strategic review, which is investigating whether CCHL is still fit for purpose.

The review comes despite recent strife at the company.

STUFF Christchurch's leading mayoral candidates David Meates and Phil Mauger go head-to-head in a debate hosted by The Press and Te Pūtahi, the Centre for Architecture and City Making

Chairperson Jeremy Smith, director James Gough and chief executive Tim Boyd have all quit in recent months.

It has also since emerged that Boyd – who was on a $430,000 salary – is wanted in Arizona on unresolved drink-driving charges.

The council will have to choose whether it implements any of the review’s recommendations.

It will also decide who fills the board’s handful of empty seats and who becomes the permanent chairperson.

Meanwhile, it will also be up to the council to decide whether a new plan for the future of Christchurch’s transport system goes ahead.

Stuff The draft Christchurch transport plan will make buses, bikes and footpaths more attractive to lure people out of their cars. (File photo)

As it stands, a draft version of the plan directs the council to make buses, bikes and footpaths much more attractive in a bid to reduce dependence on gas-guzzling cars.

The plan would also pave the way for congestion charging and reduced parking options in the central city.

The council has the final call on whether to adopt it in mid-2023, though it will consult the public first.

The draft has already caused division, and has been described as both radical and “bog-standard”.

Also in the realm of transport planning, the council will have to choose whether it resurrects the central city shuttle and whether it pushes ahead with light rail or a similar form of rapid public transport.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Christchurch’s central city shuttle, pictured here before the earthquakes, could return in the new term if the new council forges ahead with it.

A choice about the latter is expected in mid-2023, though other councils such as Selwyn and Waimakariri will be involved in the decision-making.

The new Christchurch City Council will also have responsibility for climate change action.

Seven areas of Christchurch are going to get plans for adapting to rising sea levels.

One area, Lyttelton Harbour/Whakaraupō, has been selected for the planning work to begin. It has just started and is expected to take 18 months to finish.

The new council will have to choose which areas get their plans next. It will also decide what happens when the planning work is complete – though it will receive recommendations from an expert panel.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Lyttelton Harbour/Whakaraupō is the first area of the city to undergo planning for how to deal with rising sea levels.

The new council will also take over implementation of the city’s climate resilience strategy as the goal of halving the city’s emissions by 2030 grows ever closer.

Work on climate change and transport will both require appropriate future investment, but the council’s coffers are already under strain.

Rates are forecast to rise by 8.5% in 2025 and the council is already very close to its debt limits.

The council’s biggest financial choice of the term looks set to be how it funds the additional $200 million needed for the mammoth Te Kaha stadium project.

Currently, the additional costs are underwritten by ratepayers, but other options could be explored, if the council chooses to do so. Those could include hitting up neighbouring councils, selling off assets, or pushing back other planned projects.

The next major council budget, which will have a 10-year horizon, will be debated and signed off in mid-2024.

Amongst the budget pressures could be the need to find $63m to fund the necessary infrastructure for fluoridating the city’s water.

The Government has been directing councils to fluoridate, but it has said they must fund the infrastructure costs. Christchurch has not yet been officially told to fluoridate.

The whole funding question could potentially change in future, given the council will soon transfer control of its water infrastructure to a new entity as part of the Government’s controversial three waters reforms.

That new entity, covering most of the South Island, is expected to start operating in July 2024.

Before the reforms take effect, the new council will oversee an application to try and get chlorine removed from the city’s drinking water.

To add to the difficulty, the new council has to navigate all these critical questions and decisions at a time when resident satisfaction is at a 15-year-low.

It is a statistic that both mayoral frontrunners – Phil Mauger and David Meates – have pledged to lift.

It will therefore serve as a good indicator of whether their leadership is a success.